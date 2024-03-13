Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi is not having his best of times since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Despite having a not so good outing at the World Cup, Shaheen was appointed the captain of the Pakistan team for ICC T20 World Cup 2024, after Babar Azam resigned from captaincy. Shaheen next toured Australia with the Pakistan Test squad and was struggling to be effective even there as his pace looked like on the lower side compared to what was expected. He led Pakistan in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand. Pakistan lost the series 4-1 winning only one of the five T20Is and Shaheen's captaincy journey started on a bitter note. Although, now reports have suggested that it was Shaheen's last assignment as Pakistan captain and some other cricketer might be leading Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. PSL 2024 Playoffs Schedule: Know Who Plays Whom in Second Round of Pakistan Super League Season 9.

According to sources of Cricket Pakistan, PCB's new chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been receiving suggestions for a change in captaincy. Some believe that 23-year-old Shaheen is too young for this responsibility and needs more maturity. On the other hand, some board members believe that a decision to change leadership close to the World Cup might not be wise as it could negatively impact the team's performance. The final decision will be made by the chairman. In case of a change, there is a higher possibility that Muhammad Rizwan will be appointed for the role. However, Babar Azam will be in contention too.

Under Shaheen's leadership, Lahore Qalandars had won the last two HBL PSL titles, but the team's performance has been subpar this season, winning only one match and finishing at the bottom of the points table. Naqvi has not yet met Shaheen or any other cricketer individually; he had invited several players to Islamabad together. After the PSL, discussions on various matters will be conducted in separate meetings.

