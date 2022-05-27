New Delhi [India] May 27 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Critical patient care or medical evaluation of the bedridden was a thing of complexity in the past. One can now easily avail of unparalleled health checkup services in the comfort of their own home. X-rays, ECGs, and many other diagnostic services are being offered at the patients' homes to provide convenience to ordinary people. These medical supports from "Star Home Care" are a perfect blend of compassion and prudence.

The organization has a vast team of dedicated nurses and healthcare workers who offer their best services to the patients. Star Home Care also focuses on providing flexible timings so that the patients can avail themselves of the critical care at any time of the day.

The elderly or the bedridden patients find it difficult to travel to a diagnostic center and sit for long hours waiting for their turn. Star Home Care has narrowed down this trouble by offering in-home services of medical evaluation tests like X-rays, ECG, blood sample collection, and delivering the test reports with complete accuracy and confidentiality.

Earlier detection of diseases saves patients from unnecessary hospitalization and chronicity. Star Home Care and its state-of-the-art laboratory with cutting-edge technology and sound imaging services provide unprecedented health evaluation that holds absolute credibility.

Some of their essential services include Digital X-Ray at Home, ECG &Holter at Home, NCV at Home, EEG & Sleep Study at Home, Pulmonary Function Tests at Home, Uroflowmetry Services at Home, Fastest Blood Collection, and Special Health Packages, among others.

Star Home Care is not any new entrant in the industry, but it is a sub-branch of the 44-year-old lab, Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt Ltd. This speaks volumes of its industry expertise and brand recognition. The entity also offers certified test results verified and approved by a team of qualified physicians.

Website: - https://www.starhomecare.co.in/

