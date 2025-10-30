Stay Tuned as BGMI International Cup 2025 Gets Ready to Ignite Delhi with Global Esports Action

New Delhi [India], October 30: The stage is set for the inaugural BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, marking a historic moment for Indian Esports as the country welcomes the world to its first-ever international BGMI LAN event.

Taking place from October 31 to November 2 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi, BMIC 2025 brings together 16 elite teams from India, South Korea, and Japan, competing for a Rs. 1 crore prize pool and two coveted qualification slots for the Global Championship 2025.

For the first time, Indian Esports fans will witness top-tier competition as India's best eight teams, qualified through BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025, take on the strongest squads from Korea and Japan in a high-stakes international face-off. This milestone event underscores KRAFTON India's vision to make India a global hub for Esports excellence.

Finalist Teams:

Stay tuned to BGMI and KRAFTON India's official social handles for live coverage, updates, and behind-the-scenes content from BMIC 2025.

Don't miss your chance to witness history in the making, the battle for global glory starts right here in Delhi.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

