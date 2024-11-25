PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced Rahul Puri's promotion to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Optical Networking Business (ONB), effective immediately. Rahul has been serving as the Vice President and General Manager - EMEIA & APAC.

Rahul Puri is an accomplished business leader with over 24 years of global cross-functional expertise in business development, sales, marketing, operations and product management. Throughout his career, Rahul has worked with some of the world's leading technology and telecom companies, including Apple, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, Reliance, and Airtel, across diverse geographies. His unwavering belief in innovation and a relentless customer-first approach enabled him to scale businesses successfully, secure long-term agreements with top telecommunications providers, and advise on high-impact strategic investments.

Rahul has been an integral part of the company's growth and strategic initiatives. He has been instrumental in expanding STL's presence in key global markets, significantly increasing business across the telecom and technology sectors. His strong relationships with customers and strategic partnerships with global service providers and telecom companies have positioned STL for sustained growth and success in the evolving industry landscape. This promotion reflects the trust and confidence that the Board of Directors has in his vision and ability to lead the business into the future.

Assuming the new role as CEO of ONB, Rahul Puri said: "I am excited about the opportunities ahead of us. Our focus will continue to drive growth across key markets, including the US, EMEA and India. Our strategy emphasizes profitable and sustainable growth, underpinned by a commitment to operational excellence while maintaining deep, impactful connections with our customers."

Commenting on Rahul Puri's promotion, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, said: "Rahul's extensive industry experience, combined with his global perspective, positions him as a transformative force in shaping the future of telecom and technology. His leadership will be pivotal in driving STL's next phase of growth. I am confident that he will play a crucial role as ONB pushes forward with its expansion and strengthens its position in the global market."

