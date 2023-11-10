PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Setting the mood for Diwali celebrations in a dazzling way, Sugee Parivaar - an initiative by Mumbai's leading real estate developer 'Sugee Group' - has brought a musical treat for Mumbaikars on the first day of 'Narak Chaturdashi' Nov 12, 2023. in the morning at 6 am. , traditionally known as 'Diwali Pahaat'. Sugee Parivaar has kept this musical feast open to all the connoisseurs and music lovers with more than 5,000 music enthusiasts expected to attend this Diwali Pahaat on the very first morning of Diwali.

Delighted to host this unique musical morning, Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner of Sugee Group said, "At Sugee Parivaar, we strive to build and preserve our culture, tradition, and heritage; so that a culturally rich society is built. This programme is our small effort to share happiness among citizens across all age - groups of Mumbai and particularly of Dadar; as our extended family and unite for a cultural celebration of Diwali together. This will also help the next generation to understand our rich musical heritage and cultural aspects."

Alongside the Dadar Beach at The Park Club near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, on a cool breezy Diwali morning, the audience will get to immerse in the melodious Raagas and tunes rendered by a renowned Indian classical singer Shri Rahul Deshpande. Another Marathi singer Arya Ambekar, known for her velvety voice, will also enthral the audience with her magical songs. The duo will be supported by Shri Sankarshan Karhade, an actor on the Marathi stage and a popular poet known for his famous poetry show 'Sankarshan via Spruha' as a compere for the Diwali Pahaat.

Known for his famous rendition of 'Ghei Chhand Makarand' in the Marathi movie 'Katyar Kaljaat Ghusali' and a winner of a National Film Award for his work in 'Mi Vasantrao', Shri Rahul Deshpande is likely to unleash a string of melodious Bhaavgeet, Bhaktigeet, and Natyageet numbers and some of his favourites from his popular 'The Rahul Deshpande Collective'. This program at Dadar is one of his series of nine musicals organized during the six days of Diwali.

Sugee Parivaar has provided free passes to music enthusiasts to attend this program that would be available at the SUGEE Office, The Shivaji Mandir, Shivaji Park Gymkhana & Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak for more details please reach out to us at 9619198989.

Established in 1986, Sugee Group is a story traversing over three decades and today is one of the fastest-growing realty business groups in Mumbai. With a focus on the redevelopment of residential projects to offer premium and luxury housing, the group has constructed various projects in premium locations within the established neighbourhoods of Mumbai.

With over 16+ million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing & upcoming projects, Sugee believes in a customer-centric approach to building homes - with perseverance, integrity, and transparency enabling it to deliver homes to over 1000+ happy families. Also been awarded for their unique identity in the Real estate World.

