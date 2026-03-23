VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23: SUGS Lloyd Limited (BSE - SME: 544501) a leading EPC company in Power T&D, solar, and smart grid solutions, has secured a major order worth ₹639.24 crore (including GST) from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

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The project involves Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Plant Contract along with SCADA-DMS systems, to be executed over a period of 24 months.

This order represents a transformational milestone for the Company, significantly enhancing its order book and providing strong multi-year revenue visibility. The scale of the contract reinforces SUGS Lloyd's growing capabilities in executing large and complex EPC projects, particularly in smart grid and power infrastructure domains.

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The order also marks a strategic expansion in the Company's Power Transmission and Distribution business, further diversifying its project portfolio and strengthening its positioning with marquee government clients.

Commenting on the receipt of the new order, Mr. Santosh Shah, Chairman and Promoter of SUGS Lloyd Limited, said,

"This is a landmark order for SUGS Lloyd and a strong validation of our execution capabilities in large-scale EPC and smart grid projects. The size and nature of this contract significantly enhance our revenue visibility and mark an important step in our journey towards scaling the business.

This order not only strengthens our presence in the Power Transmission and Distribution business but also positions us to participate in larger opportunities going forward. We remain focused on disciplined execution, selective bidding, and maintaining financial prudence as we leverage this opportunity to drive sustainable growth."

About Sugs Lloyd Limited

The company is a leading EPC company engaged in Power T&D, solar, and smart grid solution across India. Established in 2009, the company has evolved into a trusted partner for power infrastructure projects under schemes such as RDSS & IPDS. The company serves blue-chip clients including NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Renewables, Indian Railway and several state DISCOMs.

The company holds over 50% market share in Fault Passage Indicator (FPI) technology and continues to expand in the Power T&D and Solar Segments.

For H1 FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹123.03 crore, EBITDA of ₹18.88 crore, and Net Profit of ₹11.82 crore.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government action, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sugslloyds.com/

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