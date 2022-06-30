Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced today new members of Suki Experts, an industry panel that brings together a wide mix of clinician experts to help shape the future innovation path of the company.

Launched last year, Suki Experts serves as a think tank for such areas as product roadmap and go-to-market strategy and provides real-world feedback to advance Suki's mission of making technology assistive and invisible for physicians.

The refresh of Suki Experts is timely as the company positions for a new wave of product enhancements and growth following a quadrupling of revenue in 2021 and the close of a Series C funding round last fall. The new members are physicians from organizations of all sizes, covering family medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, internal medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

"The current EMR system, with its million clicks, creates a strain on our patience and happiness at work. Suki has allowed me to minimize this hassle and has greatly improved my job satisfaction," said Reza Kermani, MD, a general surgeon based in Los Angeles. "I hope all providers embrace this tool and reclaim some of the joy of practicing medicine."

Suki Assistant harnesses advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms and architecture to deliver an accurate and responsive experience for physician documentation and other tasks. A pilot study conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Innovation Lab found that family medicine and other primary care users of Suki Assistant realized a 72% reduction in their median documentation time per note.

"We are excited to welcome the 2022 class of Suki Experts and look forward to drawing from the deep wisdom and experience of these clinicians to advance our company's aim of 'every pixel in service of the doctor," said Erin Palm, MD, VP of Clinical at Suki. "Who better than those leading the charge on the front lines of care to help our team navigate Suki's next stage of innovation and growth."

Suki works on mobile (iOS and Android), web, and as a native Windows application. For more information about Suki Assistant, click here.

