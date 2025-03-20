VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Sumit Woods Limited. (NSE - SUMIT), a well-established real estate company with over 39 years of experience in Mumbai, has received an extended Commencement Certificate (CC) for its premium residential project, Sumit KMR PARAM, located in Borivali West, Mumbai.

Also Read | CBSE Pattern in Maharashtra Government Schools From Academic Year 2025-26: Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

Spanning a total construction area of 4,00,000 sq. ft., Sumit KMR PARAM is a high-end residential project designed to cater to modern urban living. The project is expected to generate an estimated Rs400 Cr in revenue. With its strategic location in Borivali West, the development enjoys seamless connectivity via major roads, railway stations, and key infrastructure corridors, making it a desirable destination for homeowners and investors alike.

The development features a well-planned structure comprising a Basement, Stilt, Eight Podium Levels, and a Residential Tower from the 9th to the 33rd floor, plus part of the 34th floor.

Also Read | Bill Gates Foundation, Microsoft Will Support Maharashtra in Digital Governance, Lakhpati Didi Initiative and Women Entrepreneurship: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

With a track record of delivering quality projects ahead of schedule, Sumit Woods remains committed to efficiency, transparency, and timely execution. The company is also actively developing another key project, Hedavkarwadi in Prabhadevi, further strengthening its position in Mumbai's real estate market.

Commenting on the development, Mitaram Jangid, Managing Director of Sumit Woods Limited, said: "Securing the Commencement Certificate for Sumit KMR PARAM allows us to move ahead with a project that we believe will redefine upscale living in Borivali West. The response to this development has been encouraging, and with its prime location and thoughtfully designed spaces, it is set to become a sought-after address.

With an estimated revenue potential of Rs400 Cr, this project strengthens our presence in Mumbai's real estate landscape. We remain focused on delivering with efficiency and maintaining the quality that has been our hallmark for over three decades."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)