Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Sunsilk, one of India's most loved haircare brands, has unveiled a bold new chapter with a brand refresh and a cultural campaign in collaboration with the Mohan Sisters, achieving a World Record certified by the Asian Book of Records.

The rebrand marks a new era for Sunsilk, featuring modern packaging, refreshed design, and updated storytelling that highlight its evolution into a science-backed, future-ready brand, celebrating individuality while remaining innovative, caring, and relevant for today's generation. As part of this cultural movement, Sunsilk brought the campaign to life with the viral dance challenge and record-breaking music video "Nachdi Kudi", celebrating music, dance, sisterhood, and self-expression.

Taking the movement forward, Sunsilk and the Mohan Sisters launched "Nachdi Kudi", a first of Its kind music video that set another milestone in the Asian Book of Records by featuring 16 dance forms in a single track. Neeti lends her soulful voice, Shakti choreographs and delivers a captivating performance, while Mukti lights up the screen with her vibrant energy. Together, they embody sisterhood, talent, and glamour, while unveiling Bouncenatyam, a unique expression symbolising the bounce, beauty, and confidence that Sunsilk Pink inspires.

To bring this larger than life idea to reality, Sunsilk collaborated with some of the industry's finest talents: Ruel Dausan Varindani (Director), Vikram Montrose (Composer), Kunaal Vermaa (Lyricist), and Eric Pillai (Mixing Engineer). Together, they crafted a music video that beautifully captures the spirit of confidence, sisterhood, and the joy of expressive, beautiful hair. The campaign was brought to life by Unilever's agency on record, Mindshare, in partnership with Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

It gives me immense pride to certify this remarkable achievement by Sunsilk and the Mohan Sisters. The record set with Nachdi Kudi not only showcases artistic excellence but also highlights the power of cultural expression in bringing together music, dance, and creativity on a single stage. By featuring 16 diverse dance forms in one music video, Sunsilk has set a benchmark that is both innovative and inspiring. This achievement determines how brands can move beyond conventional boundaries to create cultural movements that truly resound with today's generation, appreciated Dr. Manoharan Santharam, Adjudicator, Asian Book of Records.

"The record-breaking music video Nachdi Kudi with the Mohan Sisters is a vibrant cultural celebration of music, dance, sisterhood, and self-expression," said Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Haircare, Unilever.

"With Sunsilk's relaunch, we wanted to go beyond communication and create a cultural celebration. Designed as a social-first idea, the Nachdi Kudi music video and the Bouncenatyam Challenge bring together music, dance, and sisterhood in a way that is engineered for virality and participation. This campaign reflects Sunsilk's bold new identity: modern, confident, and rooted in creativity, while transforming a brand relaunch into a movement that today's young women can truly own and amplify, stated Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia.

"Being part of the Sunsilk campaign and setting a World Record in the Asian Book of Records with Nachdi Kudi has been truly unforgettable," said Neeti Mohan. The song is a celebration of confidence and self-expression, and I was thrilled to lend my voice to it. Sharing this journey with my sisters, Shakti and Mukti, through the unique concept of Bouncenatyam was not only creatively fulfilling but also an absolute joy.

"Choreographing 16 diverse dance styles for Nachdi Kudi was both a challenge and a dream come true," said Shakti Mohan. Inspired by the Bouncenatyam campaign, it allowed me to showcase the richness of Indian and global dance forms while celebrating the confidence, creativity, and self-expression that Sunsilk represents. Bringing this vision to life with my sisters, and achieving a World Record in the Asian Book of Records, made the experience truly unforgettable, she added.

Mukti Mohan shared, "Collaborating with my sisters on such a powerful, record-setting project was an absolute joy. Nachdi Kudi is more than just about dance and music, it's about celebrating confidence and beauty in the way Sunsilk has always inspired over the years."

Marking a bold new era, Sunsilk has unveiled a refreshed identity with modern packaging, a vibrant new design, and contemporary storytelling, signalling its evolution into a science backed, future ready brand. Beyond aesthetics, the rebrand underscores Sunsilk's commitment to expertise, innovation, and expressive individuality. From redefining its look to sparking a cultural movement and setting an Asian Book of Records milestone, Sunsilk continues to inspire young women to embrace their confidence, creativity, and unique sense of self.

