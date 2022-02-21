New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/Mediawire): Premium Living in the Largest Township of Western Suburbs

As part of the 150 acres, Largest Township of Western Suburbs, Sunteck OneWorld is a gated community in Naigaon constructed with a vision to make your aspirations of owning a house in Mumbai with the best of amenities and comforts come true.

Strategically located 3 stations away from Borivali, Naigaon is one of the only locations in Mumbai's western suburbs that is pollution-free and slum free and enjoys Infinite greenery. Naigaon has been in the news as one of the fastest growing location in suburbs and being the 3rd cleanest station in Mumbai.

Upholding its reputation of providing luxury residential living, Sunteck OneWorld is truly number one in every aspect. This beautiful residential address is nestled amidst serene landscape. Offering an amazing view of the hills and an unmatched lifestyle, this township has been specially crafted to provide you the best of everything.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS-

* Part of 150 acre township

* 73% of approx landscape area

* 23 Storeys high rise towers

* 1 & 2 premium bed residences

* Grand clubhouse

* 55+ Amenities

* Grand central park

* Spacious green views from all sides

* World class gated community including

- Residential

- Hi-Street & Mall

- Hypermart(Reliance Trends & Smart)

- Fine Dining Restaurants

- Entertainment & Multiplex Zone

EXCELLENT CONNECTIVITY-

Sunteck OneWorldNaigaon also stands out in terms of its excellent location and connectivity. Just five minutes by road from Naigaon Railway station, its accessibility to both Central & Western lines due to Juchandra and Naigaon Railway station is highly increased. Besides the proposed Metro 7 providing further enhanced connectivity, OneWorld is also about premium township living.

This project has been meticulously crafted with contemporary architecture, exemplifying the high standards and signature luxury living that Sunteck has come to be recognized for. The Naigaon East West Bridge will not only provide connectivity between East and West but also give direct access to Mumbai & Ahmedabad highway. This will reduce the travelling distance by 10 kms and cut down the travel time for motorist by 60 mins.

Naigaon Station (Western Railway) - Approx 1.5 kms

Juchandra Station (Central Railway) - Approx 500 mtrs

Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway (NH - 48) - Approx 4 kms

The East West Bridge- 2.5 kms

Upcoming Metros 2A, 7 & 10

Upcoming Rail Over Bridge

55+ WORLD CLASS AMENITIES-

Offering the mixed-use township model, OneWorld quintessentially embodies its 'One World, Many Possibilities' promise of a complete wholesome premium lifestyle. The ample 55+amenities on offer for the residents are truly distinctive and remarkable: Grand Clubhouse, Central Park, Swimming Pool, practice cricket pitch, open fitness area, badminton and basketball courts, kids play area, sand pit with climbing wall, senior citizens sitting area, party lawn, viewing pavilion, retail plaza, barbecue area, water body, amphitheatre, viewing decks and much more have been included keeping in mind the aspirations of enthusiastic discerning home buyers.

Sunteck Realty has been altering both geography and linearity of Naigaon with its premium township since the Launch of Sunteck WestWorld (Phase 1) in 2018 followed by Sunteck MaxxWorld (Phase 2) in 2020 and now with Sunteck OneWorld (Phase 3) in 2022.

With Sunteck OneWorld, Sunteck Realty Limited has proved, not just, its unflinching commitment to city-centric development, but also, unmatched lifestyle of breathtakingly beautiful global standard project characterized by multiple outstanding offerings in a post-pandemic India.

RERA NUMBERS-

P99000033099 I P99000033157 I P99000033218 I P99000032834 I P99000032855

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)