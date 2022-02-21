Moscow, February 21: As the tension continues to rise along the borders of Ukraine, east and Western leaders issued dire warnings of incoming war. The tension between Russia and Ukraine started in March and April 2021 when Russia started to gather thousands of military personnel and equipment near its border with Ukraine and in its annexed Crimean peninsula.

In the latest update, US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a principle to a summit over Ukraine, provided that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Here Are The Latest Updates on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict:

Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden agree in principle to Ukraine summit

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a principle to a summit over Ukraine, which was proposed by the French President Emmanuel Macron to avert an all-out war. White House, however, said that Biden is only willing to hold the talk only if Russia does not invade Ukraine.

Russia Could Be Cut Off From International Markets if It Invades Ukraine, Says EU Chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major export goods if it invaded Ukraine.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv asks Indian nationals, students to leave temporarily

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory to all Indian nationals, asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily. The advisory was issued in view of the rising tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Check Tweet:

Blast Heard in Rebel-Held Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine

As per the Reuters, a blast was heard early on Monday in the centre of the city of Donetsk. Reportedly, the city of Donetsk is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, the RIA news agency reported that two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, quoting Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus extend military drills in Ukraine's Donbas region

Russia and Belarus reportedly extended military drills in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The military drills were to end on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, in a statement, said that repeated western predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are provocative and may have adverse consequences. The fact is that this directly leads to an increase in tension and when tension is escalated to the maximum, as it is now, for example, on the line of contact, then any spark, any unplanned incident or any minor planned provocation can lead to irreparable consequences.

