Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Supreme Universal is an established real estate brand of Pune and Mumbai, with expertise in crafting ultra-luxury spaces and opulent experiences. Supreme has pre-launched its highly-awaited luxury residential project - Supreme Villagio, at Somatane, Pune. The project is home to exclusive townhouses and villas in one of Pune's most green neighbourhoods, close to key locations such as Baner, PCMC, Hinjewadi and Talegaon MIDC. The ease of accessibility and connectivity is the highlight of the location, so to say the project is very well connected to old Mumbai-Pune highway & Mumbai - Pune Expressway and yet offers an exclusive, serene lifestyle amidst lush green landscapes.

It is surrounded with an array of reputed schools and hospitals nearby, and the upcoming Phoenix Mall at Wakad is sure to become the most sought-after destination for entertainment and shopping. Weekends can be utilized for leisure hobbies such as Golfing, Paragliding and Equestrian activities with the coaching centers nearby.

Supreme Villagio is spread over approx. 16 acres and is close to the Gahunje Cricket Stadium. Other landmarks in the vicinity include Pratishirdi temple and Japalouppe Equestrian Centre. The upcoming 105 km eastern ring road promises great connectivity and less traffic congestion in Talegaon and adjoining areas making Somatane the best choice for a tranquil life. The project is strategically located and its proximity to Mumbai makes it a brilliant investment destination. The upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport will also be just 1.5 hours away.

Speaking on the launch of Supreme Villagio, Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to launch and add another landmark project to our list of achievements. This further reinforces our portfolio expansion and aptly fits our plan of widening our presence in key vital markets. Supreme Villagio has helped us embark on horizontal living as a concept. At the moment, there's a huge demand vs supply gap from Grade A developers and we are confident of fulfilling the aspirational needs of luxury home seekers."

Jumani further added that "We are certain that the project will not only deliver a taste of luxury, but also an exceptional living experience in the lap of nature. The price point is extremely attractive considering other options in the luxury residential arena. The discerning customer is certainly going to take advantage of the upcoming festive season and we expect a good response."

Supreme Villagio is naturally gifted with beautiful weather. The project sits 600 meters above sea level - at the same height as Lonavala thereby reducing the problem of excessive noise and air pollution. For the new age homebuyer, the project offers - lush green spaces, ample sunlight, fresh air, a spacious private terrace garden and a lifestyle that focuses on their well being. The launch is expected after the festive season, in the month of November.

The project has a plethora of amenities - It includes a magnificent clubhouse and a grand central boulevard that houses a range of offerings for all genres. The artistic landscape lining the majestic pool and the beautifully manicured gardens are sure to give the buyers a feeling of living in a resort, they can call HOME. It is definitely a switch from traditional vertical living spaces and a move away from city life. Homeowners will get the opportunity to follow their passion, focus on their health, discover new ways to unwind, design their own luxury spaces and connect with nature away from the concrete jungle.

Being in the realty industry for over 40 years, Supreme Universal has completed and delivered 70+ residential and commercial projects. The brand has gained immense goodwill and built a reputation of being a top-rated developer in Mumbai and Pune in the luxury segment. Its successful track record of completing projects on time has further flagged its reputation as a trusted and most reliable brand.

Few Landmark projects completed are:

Supreme Pallacio, Baner, Pune

Supreme Lake Homes, Powai, Mumbai

Supreme Art Veda, Pali Hill, Mumbai

Supreme Amadore, Baner, Pune

The brand has ongoing projects in Mumbai at prime locations such as Bandra, Dadar & Chembur. In Pune, it has a presence in Baner and Koregaon Park. Supreme has major expansion plans in the year 2023.

For further information, log on to: www.https://supremeuniversal.in/

