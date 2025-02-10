VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Sustainability Network has joined hands with the Columbia Global Center Mumbai for a groundbreaking series of video interviews focused on sustainability. This initiative is a multi-platform storytelling initiative aimed at driving awareness and action on the planet's most pressing challenges.

Titled Columbia Knowledge Series, these interviews feature thought leaders from Columbia University's vast pool of experts, representing disciplines as varied as philosophy, mechanical engineering and public policy. Each video delves into questions of climate change and sustainability, approaching these from different fields and points of view, offering insights into socio-political challenges, technological breakthroughs, climate finance, multilateral and local collaborations.

A Unique Lens on Sustainability

The series acknowledges the multifaceted nature of the fight against climate change. From on-ground interventions to high-impact research and advocacy, Columbia University's distinguished faculty is at the forefront of the global sustainability movement. This collaboration will explore diverse perspectives on:

* How socio-political frameworks can drive equitable climate action.

* Innovations bridging the gap between technology and sustainability.

* Grassroots solutions and their impact on global challenges.

* Making infrastructure development sensitive to biodiversity

The Free Press Journal's Endeavour

The Sustainability Network of the FPJ is designed to cultivate innovative collaborations that serve as a catalyst for wider advocacy of sustainable practices and achievements. It is a pioneering project among traditional and new media media companies, comprising multimedia content, detailed video interviews, and documentary-style storytelling on video.

"Our mission has been to focus on shared learnings and engaging dialogue," said Abhishek Karnani, president, The Free Press Journal. "We believe that The Sustainability Network has the power to shape policy and advocacy by empowering individuals, businesses, the political class and officials to take meaningful action."

Shivaram Rajagopal, Kester and Byrnes Professor of Accounting and Auditing at Columbia Business School, one of the expert voices featured in the FPJ-Columbia Knowledge Series, welcomed the partnership. Rajagopal said, "India has to prioritise rapid inclusive growth and decarbonisation at the same time. Just growing in an inclusive way or decarbonising by itself is hard enough. India has to almost invent a strategy for achieving both these difficult goals simultaneously. FPJ and Columbia Global Center Mumbai have partnered to provide a compelling forum to brainstorm policies and tactics that will shape such an inclusive decarbonised growth strategy."

Columbia Global Center Mumbai

The Mumbai Center is one of 11 Global Centers Columbia established in cities around the world including Amman, Athens, Beijing, Istanbul, Nairobi, Paris, Rio, Santiago, Tel Aviv and Tunis. Columbia University launched the Mumbai Center in 2010 to engage faculty, students, and in-country partners on priority issues related to business and economic opportunity; environmental sustainability; education, culture and knowledge; and health and medicine.

The Global Centers were created to generate opportunities for shared learning and dialogue. The Centers are part of Columbia Global, which also harnesses the work of the Committee for Global Thought, Columbia World Projects and the Institute for Ideas & Imagination for the greater good.

"Through this series, we're bringing the voices of Columbia University faculty and researchers to the forefront, sharing insights on critical sustainability challenges--from clean energy to climate resilience and biodiversity conservation. One of the core objectives of the Columbia Global Center Mumbai is to bring Columbia's expertise to address global challenges. It's exciting to see this partnership with The Free Press Journal come to life and create meaningful conversations around sustainability," said Rachna Tahilyani, Director, Columbia Global Center Mumbai.

Watch On FPJ's YouTube Channel

New episodes will be released every second week, offering viewers a chance to engage directly with cutting-edge ideas from some of the world's most respected experts.

