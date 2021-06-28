Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SVKM's NMIMS, an academic institute with a legacy of 40 years, has announced Bachelor's in Business Management and Marketing Program (BBMM) at Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE & FBM), Mumbai.

Especially designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, the three-year bachelor's program aims to nurture young minds for corporate leadership positions. The dynamic curriculum strongly focuses on practices like digital marketing, marketing research and analytics, franchisee modeling, channel and neuro marketing, among others.

To be eligible, an applicant must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examinations (minimum 50% aggregate marks) from a recognized board. The application window has started from 22nd June 2021, the details of which are available on the website. The program will be commencing from 2nd August 2021.

The BBMM program is developed with a strong focus on fundamentals of marketing communications and analytics. Apart from theoretical knowledge, the interactive pedagogy includes live project-based training, industry interaction, plant visits and case studies to ensure students receive hands-on experience. The students will be equipped to handle various facets of new age marketing and entrepreneurship using the latest information and communication technologies. The inclusive international and a national visit will allow students to witness the best business practices nationally as well as globally. Additionally, the program will have French, Spanish or German as a foreign language.

Speaking about the new specialization announcement, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said, "With a radical shift to digital channels, robust and reliable digital marketing strategies are vital to the success of every business in the future. With demand for technology-driven marketing on a rise, the future generation needs to be up-skilled and aligned with the changing business scenario. At NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, we are enabling the development of leadership skills and specialized knowledge requirements necessary to cultivate an entrepreneurial mind-set. The specialised programs are aimed to meet the future skills and prepare highly skilled and creative professionals who can lead successful businesses."

Explaining the uniqueness of the program, Prof Seema Mahajan, Director, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, said, "Our focus on innovative methodologies have aided in developing award winning programs under the Family Business and Entrepreneurship Management. With the new program, we aim to prepare highly skilled, innovative and creative professionals who will be able to create their own businesses as well as set up higher managerial roles in well-established business organizations. Our futuristic curriculum is designed to develop and nurture future leadership while equipping them with fundamentals of business management and emerging marketing concepts. Our rigorous and innovative pedagogy will help the aspiring young entrepreneurs understand the intricacies of the changing business dynamics and tackle it from a marketing perspective."

PDSE & FBM, Mumbai, is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), one of the most prestigious professional accreditations in business education. It was also recognized as "The 2020 Innovation that Inspires" by AACSB. NMIMS Mumbai is also accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA).

Website: https://familybusiness.nmims.edu/

