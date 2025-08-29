SWITCH Mobility Flags Off the First Batch of SWITCH EiV12 - Low Floor Electric City Buses for the Department of Transport, Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 29: SWITCH Mobility, a global leader in electric buses and light commercial vehicles and part of the Hinduja Group, today flagged off the SWITCH EiV12 - Low Floor Electric City Buses from its landmark 950-unit order for the Department of Transport, Delhi, awarded under the CESL tender.

* Delhi strengthens its position as India's leading electric bus city with deployment of advanced SWITCH EiV12 buses

These buses were flagged off by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta, in the presence of Dr. Pankaj Singh, Hon'ble Transport Minister; Sh. Manoj Tiwari, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (North East Delhi); Sh. Surya Prakash Khatri, Hon'ble MLA (Timarpur); Ms. Niharika Rai, Commissioner, Department of Transport, Delhi; Sh. Prince Dhawan, Managing Director, DTC, Delhi; Dr. Chadda, Senior Advisor, Hinduja Group; R.G. Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer, SWITCH Mobility; and Saurabh Chaudhary, CEO, Ohm Global Mobility. The occasion marks a key milestone in Delhi's transition towards sustainable urban mobility.

Manufactured at SWITCH's state-of-the-art facility, these buses embody the company's 'Make in India for the World' vision, bringing together cutting-edge global technology and Indian manufacturing excellence.

The ultra-low-floor SWITCH EiV12 platform, designed for Delhi's demanding urban transit needs, offers comfortable seating for 39 passengers. These 12-meter electric buses provide an impressive range to seamlessly meet daily schedules and are equipped with advanced safety and passenger convenience features, including a wheelchair ramp for differently-abled passengers, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS tracking. Ergonomically optimized and intelligently engineered, the SWITCH EiV12 ensures global standards in performance, durability, safety, and superior passenger comfort.

RG Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer of SWITCH Mobility, said, "We are delighted to commence delivery of our SWITCH EiV12 electric buses to Delhi, reinforcing the capital's leadership position in sustainable urban transportation. These Low Floor Electric City Buses, engineered with advanced global technology and manufactured with pride in India, will significantly enhance Delhi's public transport ecosystem while contributing to cleaner air and improved quality of life for millions of commuters. This deployment underscores our commitment to empowering Indian cities with intelligent, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation solutions that drive progress towards a more sustainable future."

The SWITCH EiV12 exemplifies cutting-edge design tailored for urban city commutes, offering a smart and lightweight solution that enhances metropolitan mobility. Its streamlined ultra-low-floor design ensures easy passenger boarding and a smooth ride through Delhi's bustling streets. The vehicles' efficient rear-end dual-gun charging interface enables rapid recharging while optimizing depot spaces. Powered by SWITCH iON, the proprietary telematics system, the buses offer real-time vehicle health monitoring, Intelligent Transportation Management System (ITMS), and efficient fleet management capabilities.

Prioritizing passenger safety, each bus is equipped with an advanced Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS). The floor-mounted LFP batteries contribute to a lower centre of gravity, ensuring excellent vehicle stability and enhanced safety during operations.

The deployment of these electric buses aligns with the Delhi Government's vision to maintain its position as the Indian city with the highest number of electric buses. This rollout is expected to significantly reduce CO₂ emissions, improve air quality, and provide safer, more comfortable commutes for Delhi's millions of daily bus users.

SWITCH Mobility, an integral part of the Hinduja Group, is a global electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer committed to advancing green mobility. Formed by leveraging the engineering expertise of the Indian powerhouse Ashok Leyland, SWITCH seamlessly integrates the very best innovators and cutting-edge technology to deliver unrivalled product choices on a global scale. Since inception, SWITCH has put over 1250 ebuses on the road, clocking up over 150 million kilometers globally. SWITCH Mobility's electric light commercial vehicle - the SWITCH IeV Series, is transforming last-mile logistics with currently over 1000 eLCVs on the road.

SWITCH Mobility's accomplishments are underscored by numerous awards, such as Most Trusted Brand of India, Company of the Year, L&ICV People Mover of the Year, Star Electric Bus of the Year, Sustainability Award, Best PR Campaign, and Most Trusted Brand of the Nation. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, SWITCH Mobility cultivates a corporate culture that values agility, innovation, and responsibility.

