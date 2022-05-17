New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Center of Management Studies (SCMS), Hyderabad, affiliated to Symbiosis International (Deemed University), and approved by the UGC has unveiled its campus in Hyderabad under the aegis of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Hyderabad.

SIBM Hyderabad campus is one of the fastest-growing and youngest B-schools in the country. The institute is fully residential and known for its world-class infrastructure spread over 40 acres on the outskirts of the historic city of Hyderabad.

The campus offers a unique blend of a serene learning environment powered by innovative pedagogy. It has a rich learning resource center on one hand and vibrant, healthy campus life on the other.

Fuelled by its mission to 'Nurture socially conscious business leaders of tomorrow', SCMS Hyderabad provides advanced skill-oriented programmes. The institute focuses on imparting and honing the skills required crafting a shining career and meaningful life. The programmes are curated in consultation with their corporate partners and extensive references from global research.

SCMS-H strongly believes that its BBA graduates would be Melange of 4Ps - Purpose, People, Planet, Profit. According to SCMS Hyderabad, the major skills that will drive the future of business management are Problem-Solving Skills, Self-Management, Working with People, and Technology and Development. The institute also believes in its 360-degree approach (i.e.) 360° corporate engagement from admissions to placement and holistic development through masterclass.

SCMS Hyderabad aims to be a preferred destination for students aspiring to become seasoned professionals. It provides students with the right academic environment to learn management in a competitive, conducive and contemplative setting.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is a multi-disciplinary university offering its students and faculty a vibrant learning ecosystem designed around its multi-cultural and innovative ethos. Established in 1971 by Prof Dr SB Mujumdar, it is a 'home away from home' for International students.

Symbiosis is a family of academic Institutions imparting quality education for 50 years. It is host to over 40,000 Indian and International students on campus. These campuses epitomize the Symbiosis vision, 'Promoting International Understanding through Quality Education'. It is a beehive of international students from more than 85 countries all across the globe, being privy to Indian culture and hospitality.

