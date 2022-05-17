The high-profile defamation case between Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard resumed after an extended break. And Day 16 turned out to be as explosive as everyone would have anticipated. It saw the 36-year-old Aquaman actress cracking under pressure during her cross-examination by Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez. Among the many highlights of the day, one that stood out the most was Amber Heard ADMITTING that she has not fulfilled her pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement money recieved from Johnny Depp to ACLU and children's hospital! And this despite for ages claiming that she had donated the entire amount of money to charity. Amber Heard Says ‘My Sister Taught Johnny Depp How To Snort Cocaine Using Tampon Applicator,’ During Cross-Examination by Camille Vasquez, Watch Video As Twitter Erupts.

Of course, it took major grilling by Camille Vasquez to get the truth out. And one of the pieces of evidence that proved her point was a clip of Amber Heard's appearance on the Dutch talkshow RTL Late Night in 2018, wherein she stated, "$7million in total was donated. I split it between the ACLU and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. I wanted nothing". However, that was not the case. In fact, when Johnny Depp's lawyer pressed hard for the truth about her claim, Amber said, "I fully intend to honour all of my pledges. I would love for him to stop suing me so I can".

Watch Video: Johnny Depp Lawyer Grills Amber Heard Over Not Donating Full Money

Amber again tried to shift the blame on Johnny Depp for not letting her honour her promised donations by suing her. With the help of Ben Chew, one of other Depp's lawyers, Camille Vasquez added another nail in the coffin by proving she had the total amount of 7 million dollars in her account for 13 months, but she chose not to donate the money! Of course, Johnny Depp fans and supporters are happy and share the talk show clip to highlight Amber's lies.

This is The Video From Dutch Talk Show

In October 2018, Amber Heard went to the lengths to publicly announce that she DONATED the FULL amount on national television. #DeppVsHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/8ltV8IRF4U — brooke (@depplyhaIIows) May 16, 2022

Today’s testimony w/ the ACLU admitting Amber did NOT pay them (or the LA Children Hosp) the 7.5 million, just made me so damn excited for when Ben Chew plays this clip to Amber Heard’s face & asks why she lied 😂 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar pic.twitter.com/WvVteVdQ3N — Andy Signore (@andysignore) April 28, 2022

As Amber Heard will again take the stand, all eyes will be on her as Camille Vasquez is expected to go all guns blazing with facts, evidence, and testimonies.

