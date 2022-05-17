Aurangabad, May 17: A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, claiming that he was unhappy with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

Samadhan Sable, a resident of Mukundnagar, was found hanging at his home on Monday, an official from Mukundwadi police station said. Mumbai Shocker: Thane Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting, Impregnating Minor Daughter.

"A suicide note was recovered from the man's room, in which he has claimed that his wife couldn't drape a saree properly, couldn't walk or talk properly," said Bramha Giri, in-charge of Mukundwadi police station.

The man had gotten married six months ago to a woman who was six years older to him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.