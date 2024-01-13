PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," the most Loved and consumed family entertainment show is planning a shoot in Lakshadweep. Inspired by our beloved Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji's visit to Lakshadweep, the creator of the show is working to promote Lakshwadeep as a destination in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah through its unique and engaging storytelling.

Asit Modi, Creator, Producer, and Managing Director of Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech said "Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmaah" has always been at the forefront of promoting social and environmental awareness through its engaging storytelling. This destination shoot in showcasing Indian location, culture and values is another step towards this commitment. In the past, we have integrated local and cultural nuances into entertaining storytelling during our visits to the Statue of Unity, Rann of Kutch, Daman as well as Goa. We are sure Lakshwadeep will add many more interesting moments and back drop in our show. "

It will be interesting to know who all from Gokuldhaam travel to Lakshwadeep & and what happens to Bhide classes, Will Taarak Mehta and Popatlal get leave from their offices, and will the business of Sodhi and Jethalal close for a while, when they travel? What games and pranks will Tapu Sena Play.

"Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" since 2008, has always got families together in front of Television set for a happy time. The show till date is most watched and enjoyed content across screens.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3900 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumar Modi.

Neela Mediatech, a pioneering gaming, and animation studio, is a vertical of Neela Film, a renowned production house and creator of one of the nation's most beloved TV shows 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC). Exploring animated shows and nursery rhymes, cloud gaming, blockchain gaming, and virtual reality, the studio envisions global outreach, bridging technology trends and entertainment. Rooted in TMKOC's legacy, Neela Mediatech delivers captivating content to its loyal audience, pushing the Indian gaming industry forward with a dedicated commitment to quality.

Neela Mediatech made its mark in the mobile gaming industry with titles like Run Jetha Run, Bhide Scooter Race, Popat Shortcut Race, and more. Currently, the games have more than 5 million downloads and are available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Neela Mediatech animation vertical operates English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Bengali YouTube animation channels, having more than 5.1 million subscribers.

