Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, made a significant announcement on the inauguration day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, underscoring the pivotal role Gujarat plays in the Tata Group's strategic expansion plans.

Chandrasekaran highlighted Gujarat's emergence as a hub for economic and social development, echoing the sentiment that the state is a gateway to the future.

Chandrasekaran said, "The impact of economic development has also resulted in tremendous social development. Gujarat has clearly established itself as the gateway to the future. For the Tata Group, Gujarat is a very special place. Recently, we have made significant commitments to expand our presence in the state of Gujarat."

He added, "Sanand is becoming home to all our electric vehicles' technology. We expanded the footprint in Sanand with additional capacity so that we can meet the growing demand of electric vehicles. We are about to launch the building of a huge giga factory for 20 GWs of lithium-ion batteries in Sanand; the project should start construction in the next couple of months."

The Chairman went on to reveal recent significant commitments made by the Tata Group to expand its presence in Gujarat, particularly in the domain of electric vehicles (EVs).

Sanand, in Gujarat, is poised to become a center for all Tata Group's electric vehicle technology.

In a move towards bolstering India's position in the global electric vehicle market, Chairman Chandrasekaran disclosed the upcoming construction of a massive giga factory in Sanand.

The facility is designed to produce 20 gigawatts (GWs) of lithium-ion batteries, addressing the critical need for energy storage solutions in the electric vehicle ecosystem. Tata group also made a commitment and on the verge of concluding an announcement of a huge semiconductor FAB in Dholera.

"We also are building the C295 defence aircraft initially in Vadodara and then in Dholera & that work is going on in full swing. The Tata Group has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera. We are about to complete these negotiations and start in 2024..." Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said.

The Tata Group's vision aligns with the broader theme of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, emphasizing sustainable development and innovation in key sectors.

The strategic expansion in Gujarat not only solidifies the Tata Group's commitment to the state but also positions Gujarat as a significant player in the nation's transition towards sustainable and environmentally conscious practices.

As discussions unfold during the summit, the Tata Group's announcements mark a milestone in Gujarat's journey towards becoming a hub for cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and economic growth.

The giga factory project is poised to make Sanand a key player in the global supply chain for lithium-ion batteries, further enhancing Gujarat's reputation as a preferred destination for advanced manufacturing. (ANI)

