PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Tata Motors Finance, one of India's leading automotive financiers, has teamed up with Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), distinguished as one of India's premier B-Schools, to launch the 'Young Banker' program, aimed at advancing its high-potential workforce into future-ready industry leaders and empowering them to deliver exceptional service to customers.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks ASI Survey of Entire Sealed Area, Including 'Shivling'.

The tailor-made curriculum of the program has been exclusively contextualized based on a 'need assessment study' jointly conducted by SPJIMR and Tata Motors Finance. The on campus 'Young Banker' launch flag-off was marked by presence of key leadership stakeholders from Tata Motors Finance, including Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO; Anand Bang, COO - Sales & Marketing; and Vinu Nair, COO - Regions & Collections.

Sharing his key insights with the attending pan-India cohort and expressing his delight on the collaboration, Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Finance, said, "This program reinforces Tata Motors Finance's commitment to emerge as a knowledge-driven and future-ready organization. Through such targeted initiatives, we seek to elevate Tata Motors Finance's knowledge capital, further propelling our growth trajectory and industry leadership. It will further enhance our workforce capability to offer bespoke and value-added services to our customers for years ahead."

Also Read | Sakat Chauth 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat Time: From Tithi to Vrat Katha, Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi.

"We are delighted to closely collaborate with Tata Motors Finance for the flagship Young Banker program," said Dr. Preeta George, Associate Dean - Executive Education, SPJIMR. She added, "This program is curated to develop and top-up critical competencies for the participant, thus preparing them for their next-level responsibilities. In addition, the cohort will also interact and learn from industry leaders, gaining exposure to best practices, practical insights into the latest trends and success strategies."

Over the course of a comprehensive 9-month long program, Tata Motors Finance talent pool employees will undergo a curated blend of hybrid learning and engage in 'action learning projects' to sharpen their financial proficiency, customer centricity outlook, and leadership capabilities.

Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) is the leading and most preferred financial Institution engaged in financing the entire range of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle. It is a non-deposit taking systemically important (ND-SI) NBFC. TMFL is one of the pioneers of vehicle financing established way back in 1957 under a different name. The company has a strong footprint across India and operates through its own 350+ branch networks, in addition to Tata Motors dealers' sales outlets. TMFL's business interests are focused on benefiting the parent company and its strategic partners within the Tata Motors eco-system.

To learn more visit www.tmf.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)