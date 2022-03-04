New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Teach For India invites applications from India's most promising and bright individuals for the Fellowship cohort of 2022. The Teach For India Fellowship is a nationwide movement that aims to eliminate educational inequity by placing young leaders at grassroots levels to impact the most change. The ultimate goal of Teach For India is to provide excellent education and build a movement of leaders who will work in the service of India's most underserved children.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, in a recent conversation with Priyanka Patil, a Student Alumna and current Teach For India Fellow said, "There is an urgent need of youth leaders in education at the grassroots level, those who are in touch with ground realities and have conquered their adversities; Young leaders who have empathy, an element of care towards the people and can also empower others in the common struggle. Such leaders can inspire others in bringing systemic change and equity in education." This is where young India comes in. This is where You come in.

Since 2009 Teach For India has recruited and trained promising young individuals by placing them in high-need classrooms and helping them and their students with the knowledge, skills and confidence to pursue their potential. All Fellows get an immediate teaching role where they can impact from day one, the opportunity to experience the education inequity at the grassroots level and one-to-one support from exceptional leaders.

Our Fellows work towards academic excellence in the short-term and thereafter continue to play a part at scale through various sectors and roles, including social entrepreneurship, teacher training, curriculum development, welfare delivery and CSR. 77 per cent of our Alums continue to work in the ed sector, and some Alums include - Anurag Kundu, Chairperson for DCPCR, Government of NCT, Madhukar Banuri, Founder & CEO of Leadership For Equity, Jigyasa Labroo, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer - Slam Out Loud, Shreya Krishnan, Co-founder - The Better Design Foundation, Manasi Mehan, Co-founder - Saturday Art Class, Hemakshi Meghani, Co-founder - Indian School of Democracy.

"If you are young and looking to make a difference by breaking the cycle of apathy, then Fellowship is the right option for you. You will learn skills such as people management, resourcefulness, and problem-solving in an unstructured environment. The Fellowship experience also teaches leadership of self and others, a crucial element for success and value in all kinds of environments," Swetha Balakrishnan, Director of Recruitment, Teach For India.

Who should join? At Teach For India, we look for leaders to join a movement towards establishing educational equity. Aside from passion and commitment towards the cause of educating underserved children, we look for leadership potential in all our candidates that can be developed through the two-year Fellowship. Applicants must possess critical thinking, problem-solving, grit and have a high bar of expectations for themselves and others. They must demonstrate interpersonal skills through their interactions with various stakeholders, along with academic excellence.

Location and teaching - Present in 8 cities (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata), selected Fellows are placed as full-time teachers, for 2 years, in government or low-income private schools where they teach English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies across grades 1 to 10.

Background - We look for diversity in our cohort. Our Fellows come from across the world, representing over 300 college campuses and companies, with varied life and professional experiences. Our cohorts include college graduates, working professionals, and entrepreneurs.

Eligibility - In order to apply to the Fellowship, you must be an Indian Citizen or an Overseas Citizen of India, you must have graduated with a minimum of a bachelor's degree by June/July 2022, and this must be your first application to the 2022 cohort of the Teach For India Fellowship. Note that prior teaching experience is not necessary to apply to the Teach For India Fellowship. We provide rigorous training to all Fellows to set them up for success in their classrooms.

Stipend - Teach For India Fellows are paid a salary of Rs. 20,412 per month, along-with housing allowance if they have to relocate from their home city for the Fellowship.

Be a part of the movement of leaders by joining the Teach For India fellowship and ensuring that every child lives in an India free of poverty and filled with love.

Click here to apply for the Fellowship cohort of 2022 apply.teachforindia.org

Teach For India's Fellowship places outstanding working professionals and college graduates as Fellows - who work full-time as teachers for two years in low-income and under-resourced schools. With operations in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kolkata, Teach For India has over 900 Fellows impacting more than 28,000 children across the country. Post Fellowship, they join a growing movement of over 4000-plus Alumni working at all levels of the education sector. A part of a global Teach For All network of 60 countries, with a shared vision of an excellent education for all children, Teach For India's mission is to end educational inequity in India by creating a strong pipeline of driven, skilled talent within the educational ecosystem.

