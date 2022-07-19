Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Teachmint, a leading education infrastructure provider, has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India.

This recognition is a direct result of what Teachmint's current workforce has to say about their experience working at the organization. This also makes Teachmint one of the youngest companies to receive this certification, in just 2 years since inception.

In the past year, Teachmint has introduced several initiatives across the spectrum of financial, mental and physical wellness to create a supportive and enriching work environment for its people. This includes superior individual and family insurance, health club memberships, fully sponsored access to counselors as well as a flexible ESOPs liquidation policy for timely wealth creation.

Announcing this milestone, Kapil Vardhan, CHRO, Teachmint, said, "Since inception, Teachmint has focused on creating a fulfilling, energized and inclusive workplace. To be Great Place to Work-Certified in just 2 years is a testament to the effort every member of Teachmint has put in to make it a preferred place to work. Our team is our biggest moat and we have taken many steps to ensure we understand their changing needs and continue empowering them. As Teachmint continues to witness unprecedented growth, we are firm in our commitment to also continue building a high-performance workplace centered on innovation, excellence and celebration."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

Teachmint is a leading provider of education-infrastructure solutions, powering the education ecosystem to deliver inspired learning outcomes. Since inception, the company has enabled millions of educators to create global, future-ready classrooms with their proprietary classroom technology.

Teachmint's innovative and powerful SaaS solutions help educational institutions boost outcomes for principals, teachers, administrators, students as well as parents with cutting edge solutions like an Integrated ERP, Modern LMS, Digital Content and more.

