Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Teachmint, a leading education infrastructure provider and creator of the Integrated School Platform, today unveiled its in-depth Transport Management feature to offer schools complete management of transportation, enabling safe and secure commute for students. Through this, the school administrators will be able to access details such as vehicle in & out time, speed analysis, distance covered and special notifications concerning bus maintenance on one single dashboard. The GPS Integration will also allow parents to access the location of the vehicle in real-time and keep a track of its movement on the defined route.

With advanced tracking systems, the school transport system will further expand Teachmint's offerings to strengthen their flagship product, The Integrated School Platform, that caters to every need of an educational institute. The comprehensive Transport Management module will allow efficient management of the transport logistics, information system and communication with the following features:

- Live GPS Tracking- Unique Identity to each vehicle- Vehicle Documentation and Reporting- Easy Accounting- Real-time status updates- SOS alarm for emergencies

Commenting on the launch, Payoj Jain, Chief Product Officer, Teachmint, said, "With the mission to expand the potential of education, Teachmint is continuously working towards enabling better outcomes for schools. With the addition of Transport Management to our Integrated School Platform, we have strengthened our offerings by helping schools access more relevant information on a single dashboard. Schools are increasingly realizing the benefits of digitization in saving time, reducing costs and eliminating hassle for their leaders and faculty. We are focused on deepening our product offering and empowering schools at every leg of their journey."

Transport Management joins other features on the platform like Fee Management, Attendance Management, Exam Planner, Admission Management, Teacher training and more. Teachmint's Integrated School Platform is designed to power schools and institutes and enable NEP-readiness through infrastructure innovation with a combination of a state-of-the-art ERP, a modern LMS and digital content unified into a comprehensive offering. Since its launch, it has served 10,000+ institutes from over 30+ countries providing them with a comprehensive digital infrastructure.

Teachmint is an education infrastructure startup and the creator of the Integrated School Platform, an all-in-one school digitization solution. We have enabled millions of educators and thousands of schools to create global, future-ready classrooms with our proprietary technology and school software solutions. Today, Teachmint is available in 20+ Indian and International languages and has served 10,000+ schools and 1.5+ crore users from 30+ countries through its platform.

Teachmint's flagship product, the Integrated School Platform, empowers every stakeholder of the school with a one-stop solution combining admin management capabilities, strengthening teaching-learning infrastructure, driving student engagement and delivering superior digital content. We believe that the right integration of technology can help school leaders unlock the highest potential of their institutes and bring the best out of their teachers, students and even parents.

Teachmint was founded in 2020 and is backed by leading International and Indian investors such as Rocketship.vc, Lightspeed, Learn Capital, Goodwater Capital, Vulcan Capital, Better Capital, CM Ventures, Epiq Capital and Titan Capital.

