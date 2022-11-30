Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Teachmint, a leading education infrastructure startup and creator of the Integrated School Platform, has been awarded the "Most Innovative LMS of the Year" at ET TechX, 2022. This recognition has been awarded to the company for its contribution towards empowering the teaching methodology with an innovative educational product backed by superior technology. Teachmint's flagship product, the Integrated School Platform, is a unique SaaS product designed for schools. Made in India for the world, the Integrated School Platform enables schools to manage all their needs on a single platform. It consists of:

- A state-of-the-art ERP solution- A modern Learning Management System- Teacher-assistive Digital Content

With the Integrated School Platform, schools can digitize their operations, enhance classroom engagement and improve learning outcomes for their students, all as per NEP 2020 guidelines. The platform digitizes operations like Fee Management, Admission, Transport and Attendance Management along with Exam Planning seamlessly. Additionally, it aids teachers through classroom engagement tools, saves time through online assessment creation, detailed student analytics and helps them upskill through free training content. The admin, teacher, student and parent apps help the entire school ecosystem stay connected and work together towards creating an exemplary learning opportunity for students. Commenting on this recognition, Omkar Joshi, Head of Marketing, Teachmint, said, "Being conferred this award is a testament to Teachmint's continuous efforts towards leveraging the best software to enable schools and expand the potential of education. Teachmint's Integrated School Platform is designed to power schools and institutes through infrastructure innovation with a combination of a state-of-the-art ERP, a modern LMS and digital content unified into a comprehensive offering. We strongly believe that the more empowered that schools are, the more the impact of education grows." ET TechX 2022, held in Greater Noida, is an Education and Training Technologies conference aimed at encapsulating the need for Institutions to adopt the latest technology & tools to ensure training & learning. This event brings together stakeholders in the Education Sector under one roof with the aim of connecting institutions with best-in-class technology service providers and resource providers.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

