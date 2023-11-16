ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], November 16: DIDAC India 2023, Asia's premier educational resource and technology showcase, marked a pivotal moment in the world of education. Over the course of three days, educators, policymakers, technology providers, education institutions, startups, investors, researchers, and academicians from around the globe came together to explore and advance the state of education. At the heart of this transformative event was Intellinez Systems, a visionary Indian startup led by Soumya Prakash Mishra and Kalpana Srivastava.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

A Grand Stage for Educational Innovation

DIDAC India 2023 was not just an event; it was a platform for transformation. This grand gathering served as a nexus of ideas, bringing together the sharpest minds in the education and skills sector. Intellinez Systems, with a clear purpose in mind, was a key player in this initiative.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2023: Delhi Police Deploys Additional Forces, Set Up Control Rooms, Helpline To Ensure Hassle-Free Puja; Check Details.

Intellinez Systems: Pioneering Change

The central theme of DIDAC India 2023 was to elevate educational standards to global practices, and Intellinez Systems took up the challenge with enthusiasm. The startup's mission was clear: to make education personal, accessible, and transformative. The vision was to empower educational institutions with innovative technology that transcends traditional boundaries and bridges the gap between conventional practices and cutting-edge technology.

The Showcase: Innovative Solutions

Intellinez Systems unveiled two groundbreaking products at DIDAC India 2023: LegiCred and MeraTutor.AI.

LegiCred is a game-changer in the world of credential management. This blockchain-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform revolutionizes the way educational institutions manage and issue credentials. With features like program creation, instant blockchain-backed verification, and automated credential issuance, LegiCred sets new standards for security, efficiency, and transparency.

MeraTutor.AI addresses a critical issue in education: personalization. In an era of large student populations and limited individualized attention, MeraTutor.AI offers a solution. It streamlines course creation for educators, provides personalized learning for students, and offers data-driven insights for parents to monitor their child's progress. Educational institutions benefit from centralized student progress tracking and improved learning outcomes.

Crowd Interaction: A Resounding Reception

Interacting with the crowd at DIDAC India 2023 was an inspiring experience for Intellinez Systems. Attendees showed genuine interest and enthusiasm, eager to explore these

innovative products. Representatives from various educational institutions expressed their excitement and appreciation for both LegiCred and MeraTutor.AI.

One university representative noted, "We're thrilled with LegiCred. It'd be a valuable addition to our institution. The white-labeling solution and social media integration are fantastic!" Another school representative remarked, "MeraTutor.AI is a boon for educators. Its ease of course creation and AI assistance have redefined our teaching methods. It's a game-changer for educators."

The Visionaries Behind the Innovation

Soumya Prakash Mishra and Kalpana Srivastava, the CEO and COO of Intellinez Systems respectively, played a pivotal role in this educational transformation journey. Their extensive experience and unwavering commitment to innovation were evident to all who engaged with them. These visionary leaders have been instrumental in shaping Intellinez Systems into a pioneer of educational technology.

Soumya Prakash Mishra, with over 17 years of tech industry experience, brings forward-thinking expertise to the table. Kalpana Srivastava, with more than 15 years in the tech industry, has driven innovation and dedication in the creation of transformative products that are reshaping the face of education.

Building Bridges for the Future

DIDAC India 2023 was not just about showcasing products; it was about fostering meaningful connections and partnerships. Intellinez Systems recognized the potential for fruitful collaborations with educational institutions and technology providers, setting the stage for future endeavors that will reshape the education landscape. The spirit of collaboration was palpable as Intellinez Systems engaged with institutions and providers who shared their passion for innovation. These connections established at DIDAC India 2023 will serve as threads binding the tapestry of educational transformation.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Educational Technology

The enthusiastic reception at DIDAC India 2023 has fueled the passion of Intellinez Systems. With exciting plans and upcoming events, the startup is set to continue reshaping the world of educational technology. The journey is far from over, and the pages of the future are eagerly awaiting the next chapters.

DIDAC India 2023 represented a significant milestone for Intellinez Systems. Their products, LegiCred and MeraTutor.AI, received widespread acclaim from the education community. This event was not merely a showcase; it was a testament to Intellinez Systems' commitment to innovation and personalized education. As they embark on their ongoing mission to redefine education, they invite you to be part of the adventure. Explore their products, experience transformation, and stay tuned for more exciting developments in the realm of education. The future of education is indeed an exciting one.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)