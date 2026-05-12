Business News | Tech Mahindra, Cisco Launch Cyber Resilience Platform to Help Enterprises Strengthen Threat Detection

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Tech Mahindra and Cisco on Tuesday announced a partnership to launch Cyber Resilience Fabric, a joint security aimed at helping enterprises improve threat detection, response and digital resilience.

According to Tech Mahindra, the solution integrates Cisco's Splunk Enterprise Security with Tech Mahindra's proprietary Risk Scoring Platform to provide real-time security data, AI-assisted analytics and contextual risk intelligence.

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The platform is designed for enterprise leaders, including CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, to improve visibility into cyber risk posture while supporting governance, regulatory compliance and business continuity.

Saket Singh, Senior Vice President and Business Head - Digital Core Services at Tech Mahindra, said the partnership addresses increasing cyber complexity across enterprise environments.

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"In today's hyper-connected enterprise landscape, the growing scale and sophistication of cyber threats are overwhelming traditional security operations, often leading to delayed detection and fragmented response," Singh said.

"Through our partnership with Cisco, we are addressing this challenge by combining contextual risk intelligence with AI-driven analytics to help enterprises move from reactive alert management to proactive, risk-led decisioning," he added.

The company said the solution applies contextual risk prioritisation across security events to improve triage accuracy, reduce operational noise and offer a consolidated view across security, operational and risk signals.

According to the company, Cyber Resilience Fabric is intended to help organisations move from traditional alert triage to risk-based decision-making, enabling earlier threat detection, faster response and recovery of business-critical services.

Shannon Leininger, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Sales and Splunk Channel Chief at Cisco, said, "The convergence of data, AI, and security is non-negotiable for modern enterprises."

"By integrating Splunk's and Tech Mahindra's unique capabilities, we are accelerating our customers' ability to prioritise effectively and automate their defence, delivering real, measurable digital resilience," Leininger added.

The companies said the partnership reflects their shared focus on delivering enterprise-ready security solutions to help organisations strengthen resilience as cyber threats continue to evolve. (ANI)

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