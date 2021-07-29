The company is a part of $21 billion Mahindra Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday posted a profit after tax at Rs 1,353 crore for the April to June quarter, up 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 39 per cent year-on-year.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 12 per cent YoY at Rs 10,198 crore. The company had posted revenue of Rs 9,106 crore in Q1 FY21.

Sequentially, the figure rose by 4.8 per cent from Rs 9,730 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

The dollar revenue for Q1 FY22 was at USD 1,384 million, up 14.6 per cent YoY and 4.1 per cent QoQ. In constant currency terms, the revenue rose by 3.9 per cent QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 1,876 crore compared with Rs 1,300 crore in Q1 FY21 and Rs 1,948 crore in Q4 FY21.

The EBIT margin was at 15.2 per cent versus 10.1 per cent in the same period a year ago and 16.5 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The total headcount was at 1.26 lakh, up 5,209 QoQ.

C P Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the company witnessed all-rounded performance the quarter with growth across key markets and industry sectors.

"We continue to see strong traction in large deal wins as we are helping our customers in integrated digital transformation."

Gurnanai said the focus on key technology pillars wrapped around experience-led approach with TechM Nxt. Now will help the company to capitalise on strong demand momentum. (ANI)

