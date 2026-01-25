OpenAI has reportedly begun developing a “Shopping Cart” feature to enable native checkout within ChatGPT, alongside new merchant tools. The new feature was spotted in the web app’s sidebar as a dedicated “Cart” section. It will allow users to save items for later purchase and complete transactions directly within conversations. This builds on existing Instant Checkout integrations with merchants such as Etsy and Shopify, enhancing e-commerce by enabling seamless saving, personalised recommendations and frictionless purchasing. In addition, OpenAI is introducing merchant self-service tools for uploading product feeds. A related update also enables personalisation, including memory and preferences, in temporary chats, improving the user experience while maintaining privacy options. Together, these developments position ChatGPT as a more comprehensive commerce platform. ChatGPT New Feature: OpenAI Rolls Out ‘Tab Groups’ for Better Organisation and Group Related Conversation.

OpenAI Developing 'Shopping Cart' Feature for ChatGPT

OpenAI is working on a Shopping Cart for native checkout from ChatGPT and new merchant tools. Additionally, there will be an option to enable Personalisation in temporary chats. https://t.co/LuIk2QMd7w pic.twitter.com/1Jf6RDgU1r — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) January 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)