Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25(ANI): Residents and children in Bani village of Kathua district woke up to a blanket of fresh snow on Sunday. The high-altitude areas of the Jammu division witnessed a dip in temperature. The snowfall brought cheer to the remote village, with youngsters seen playing in the snow and celebrating the winter weather. The picturesque transformation of the mountains has drawn visitors from across the country, boosting local tourism.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remains closed for the second consecutive day due to slippery road conditions.

Also Read | National Voters’ Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu To Kick Off NVD Celebrations in New Delhi; To Hand Over EPIC Cards to Young Voters.

The incessant snowfall for the second consecutive night on Saturday in the famous hill resorts of Jammu province - Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar & Batote, besides Banihal, Gool and other reaches - has paralysed life in these areas.

Due to the blockage of all paths, NH44 and NH244, and the deserted markets, elusive customers have compelled some shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for the second consecutive day today in Batote market of Ramban district.

Also Read | 'No Internal Democracy in Congress': Former Congressman Shakeel Ahmed Calls Out Rahul Gandhi's Leadership, BJP Says 'Start of a Massive Revolt' (Watch Video).

The tourists, especially the snow buffs who couldn't reach Patnitop due to road blockages, were seen enjoying the snow, and their children were playing snow games.

The delight of long-awaited snowfall has also brought disruption to power and water supplies, as well as surface (traffic) and telecommunications.

The Ramban district administration was caught unprepared to face this unexpected heavy snowfall, as the road-clearing machines and the staff of Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) and Jal Shakti Vibhag were found to be insufficient.

On the other hand, earlier this week The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district witnessed the season's first snowfall on Thursday, covering the Trikuta Hills in a pristine white blanket and transforming the pilgrimage route into a picturesque winter landscape.

Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Bhaderwah Valley received the season's first snowfall on Friday morning, after a long wait by the residents.

The snowfall transformed Bhaderwah's roads and streets into a white blanket, adding to the charm of the town. Cold weather conditions intensified, prompting residents to take necessary precautions.

Bhaderwah Police and the district administration have issued helpline numbers and advised people to remain cautious, especially while travelling to higher reaches. The hill resort town of Batote in Jammu district also experienced heavy snowfall.

The famous hill resorts of Jammu province-Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar and Batote experienced the season's first snowfall, thereby not only ending a long dry or drought season but also bringing cheers to all dependent on the tourism industry, like hoteliers, taxi drivers, mule or horse owners, photographers, shopkeepers and vendors near these tourist resorts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)