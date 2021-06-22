Washington [US], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Techfetch, a leading US-based job portal for IT positions, is taking the next big step and branching into Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

Techfetch, a prominent IT job portal in the USA, is delighted to announce the addition of a new service - Techfetch RPO. The new recruitment process outsourcing venture is geared to take up the entire acquisition cycle for medium to large enterprises. Techfetch will manage every part of the recruitment process, from sourcing talents, assessing their skills, and interviewing them to negotiate the salary and onboarding.

The RPO Service is backed up by Techfetch job portal, please visit www.techfetch.com.

Recruitment process outsourcing is a part of business process outsourcing. Companies can now easily hand over either the entire or a portion of their recruitment cycle to Techfetch RPO. The expert recruiters at Techfetch RPO handle numerous tasks, from searching for relevant talent to maintaining a database to negotiating an offer. The global market for RPO is set to reach $14.5 billion in the next five years, with a CAGR of 19.7%.

A spokesperson from TechFetch observed, "Recruitment, particularly for national or global companies, is time-consuming. Given the pandemic and need for remote working, finding the right talent has become even more complicated. With our recruitment process outsourcing, we take over the burden for our clients. We rely on a blend of expert recruiters, technology, and approach to satisfy a client's recruitment prerequisites, making it more efficient and cost-effective."

Techfetch aims to leverage its vast data bank of talent spanning the US for the new RPO service. They will rely on data-driven tactics to filter out suitable talent, delivering measurable results. With a unique combination of consulting and outsourcing services, they will focus on hiring and retaining people who grow with the organization. Currently, they offer clients the flexibility to pick from seven different plans: end-to-end RPO, project RPO, hybrid RPO, direct recruitment, bench marketing, and RPO consulting services.

The company spokesperson further commented, "Recruitment cycles ebb and flow. We help companies scale up when their hiring needs exceed capacity. Once an organization gives the skill and talent requirement, our integrated RPO service completes the rest of the process. Acting as an extension of the employer brand, we even offer customized solutions that resolve a business's unique challenges."

Techfetch RPO is a US-based recruitment process outsourcing expert. They help companies attract, engage, onboard, and retain talents with their expert, people-focused RPO solutions.

For more information, please visit rpo.techfetch.com.

