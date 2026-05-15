Business News | TECHgium® 2026 Sees Record Nationwide Participation, Reinforcing India's Deep-Tech Engineering Potential

BusinessWire India

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], May 15: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, successfully concluded the ninth edition of TECHgium®, India's largest engineering innovation platform for students, at its Mysuru campus on Friday. The latest edition recorded 62,000+ registrations from 540+ engineering institutes nationwide, marking a 60% surge over the previous edition and nearly 800% growth since its launch in 2016.

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Finalists this year showcased innovative proofs-of-concept across a wide spectrum of technologies, including robotic automation for medical diagnostics, AI-powered multilingual video localization, live AI captioning systems, Wi-Fi sensing for smart home monitoring, and adaptive robotic arms for safer industrial operations. By challenging students to solve real-world engineering problems through deep-tech innovation, applied research, and industry mentorship, TECHgium® has increasingly become a showcase for next-generation Engineering Intelligence (EI) - where AI, software, hardware and domain expertise converge to create intelligent, scalable and industry-relevant solutions.

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* Winners: Team from M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka, for their revolutionary project on NextGen Self-Charging Hybrid Scooter.

* Runner-up: Students from RNS Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Karnataka, for their project, TETROBOT - Modular Robotic Arm.

* Second Runner-up: Students from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, for their project on AERIS - Stability Starts with Comfort.

* People Choice Award: Team from Institute of Technical Education & Research (ITER), Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for their project on C.H.I.R.A.N.J.E.E.V.I.

Padma Shri Dr. Shubha V Iyengar, veteran scientist from CSIR-NAL - renowned for the development of Drishti, India's first indigenous runway visibility-measuring system, attended the event as Chief Guest. Commenting on the event, Dr. Iyengar, said, "TECHgium® offers a compelling glimpse into the future of engineering innovation. What makes this platform remarkable is its ability to transform student-led concepts into practical, industry-relevant solutions with real-world impact. Initiatives like these are essential to fostering open innovation and nurturing the next generation of engineering breakthroughs."

Following a rigorous nine-month mentorship and evaluation process led by LTTS engineers and domain experts, 34 finalist teams presented working prototypes before a distinguished jury of industry leaders, academicians, and analysts. Winners received prizes worth over INR 18 lakhs.

"TECHgium® has become a strong reflection of India's rising deep-tech engineering capabilities and the innovation potential of its young talent," said Rajeev Gupta, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, L&T Technology Services. "Over nine editions, the platform has evolved into a nationwide innovation ecosystem bridging academia and industry. The scale and quality of solutions showcased this year reinforce our belief that the future of engineering will be shaped by Engineering Intelligence - where AI, domain expertise, and real-world problem-solving come together to drive meaningful impact. Through TECHgium®, we remain committed to nurturing future engineers who will build smarter, safer, and more sustainable industries globally."

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