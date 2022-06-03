New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/SRV): As the digital electronic market is expanding in the world with new technologies, TEDDY BEAR (http://teddybear.tech), a leading brand has been producing electronics products and services since 1998. They have been in business for 25 years and have launched a new website called TEDDY BEAR in April 2022 for better exposure in the market to serve clients with world-class high-quality products.

TEDDY BEAR intends to provide consumers with premium-quality items at reasonable rates that are appealing to the Indian market. The company's website now serves metro areas, but it plans to expand to include tier 2 and tier 3 cities soon. The company is well-known for its manufacturing in India and export around the countries, which focuses on recognizing the customer's demands and behaviours.

TEDDY BEAR serves numerous geographies including India, the United States, London, Dubai, the Middle East, and Singapore. Willing to expand with its flagship brand TEDDY BEAR with the same enthusiasm. With the company's efficiency, they hope to release new items in the market shortly while keeping the demands of the customers in mind. At the same time, the firm strives to stay ahead of the competition in terms of technology and quality.

TEDDY BEAR aspires to be India's number one brand in the consumer products business, and the company intends to leave an imprint on customers' minds using the newest generation of digital technology.

According to Athul Passricha, the company's Founder and CEO, "To compete with the global brands, we are committed to deliver high-end premium products with latest technology to our customers while working with ethical practices and compliances at the workplace, keeping in mind the continuous operation along with strict quality control and delivering the products on time by creating a digital environment for the employees. At TEDDY BEAR, we are always committed to and strive for excellence through our innovative products and customer-centric service. Given our strong track record in numerous geographies, we are confident in expanding even further."

The website currently provides high-tech LED TVs and CCTV Security Cameras and also provides EMI facilities on all major credit and debit cards. TEDDY BEAR aims to provide customers with a personalised and flexible experience, hence, offers a wide range of payment options. The brand also prides itself in giving the best after-sales services in the industry.

Grayson one of the clients said, "For this price bracket, this is a terrific visual and sound combo, and the general performance of the OTT platform is strong. TEDDY BEAR smart cloud Android LED TV is an excellent and good offer".

The company takes a customer-oriented strategy and prefers to engage directly with its clients to establish long-term relationships. Furthermore, the company also focuses on continuous improvement to prepare for the future. With excellence and customer satisfaction at its core, TEDDY BEAR is all set to capture every market is steps foot in.

To know more visit: http://teddybear.tech

