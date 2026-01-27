Flagship platform to bring industry, startups, and automation leaders together for the next phase of human-centric automation.

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Universal Robots | Mobile Industrial Robots, part of Teradyne Robotics, has announced 'ElevateX 2026', its flagship industry engagement scheduled to take place on February 10, 2026, in Bengaluru.

Also Read | 'Border 3' Confirmed After 'Border 2' INR 100 Crore Worldwide Success; Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta To Reunite.

Positioned as a strategic platform for industry dialogue and ecosystem collaboration, 'ElevateX 2026' will bring together senior industry leaders, technology experts, startups, system integrators, and media to examine the expanding role of collaborative automation across manufacturing, logistics, and emerging sectors. The event will focus on how flexible, scalable, and human-centric automation is reshaping productivity and competitiveness in modern industrial environments.

'ElevateX 2026' will feature leadership interactions, curated discussions, and live engagements offering practical insights into real-world automation adoption. The agenda will also include focused round-table conversations with industry and startup leaders, fostering the exchange of perspectives on innovation, adoption challenges, and the future of automation-led growth within the broader Teradyne Robotics ecosystem.

Also Read | Office Romance Ends in Tragedy: Agra HR Manager Beheaded by Lover Over Marriage Dispute, Body Dumped Near Yamuna; Accused Arrested.

Automation is entering a decisive phase, where intelligence, flexibility, and human-centric design are increasingly influencing how businesses grow and compete. In India, the shift from pilot projects to scaled adoption is becoming evident across enterprises and startups alike.

ElevateX 2026 is being positioned as a platform to bring the ecosystem together - fostering the exchange of perspectives, challenging conventional thinking, and exploring how collaborative and intelligent automation can convert ambition into measurable, real-world impact.

Senior leadership from Teradyne Robotics will engage with media and stakeholders through dedicated interactions during the event. Further details, including key announcements and technology highlights, will be shared at the press conference on the day of 'ElevateX 2026'.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)