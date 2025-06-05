Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Global technology major Thales, on Thursday, unveiled a state-of-the-art Inflight Entertainment (IFE) and Services lab at its Engineering Competence Centre (ECC) in Bengaluru, the company said in a release.

According to the global tech giant, the lab is equipped with advanced tools to support and serve airlines in India and around the world.

This lab will serve as a hub for the design, development, and testing of next-generation IFE systems.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Honourable Minister of Industries, Government of Karnataka, MB Patil; Consul General of France in Bengaluru, Mr Marc Lamy; and executives from Air India and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Olivier Flous, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Digital Transformation, and Francois Colonna, Director Engineering Competence Centre, Bengaluru from Thales, among other dignitaries.

The company added in the release that Thales's Engineering Competence Centre in Bengaluru is a key force driving the development of advanced aerospace and defence solutions.

With the addition of the new IFE and Services lab, Thales is further expanding its R&D capabilities in India, supporting the country's journey to become a global innovation hub for civil aviation.

This state-of-the-art facility replicates an aircraft equipped with an IFE system, allowing for comprehensive testing and an immersive customer experience review.

The lab is a hub for software design, development, and rigorous testing crucial for secure aircraft data deployment, alongside meticulous hardware inspection and testing.

Commenting on the inauguration, Karnataka Minister MB Patil said, "Thales's footprint in India, particularly here in Bengaluru, is already substantial and has been contributing significantly towards the growth of aerospace, defence and cybersecurity & digital identity for years. Their Engineering Competence Centre has become an integral part of the local industry."

"The inauguration of this IFE (Inflight Entertainment) and services lab is a moment of immense pride, reflecting the vibrant spirit of innovation and partnership that defines both our nations, France and India. This perfectly embodies the spirit of the upcoming year 2026, designated by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Indo-French Year of Innovation'," said Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru.

Olivier Flous, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Digital Transformation, Thales, said, "This new facility at our Engineering Competence Centre in Bengaluru underscores our commitment to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, developing future-ready aviation technologies in India, for India, and for the world. We look forward to continuing to leverage our global technological expertise and India's vast talent pool to foster a robust local civil aviation ecosystem."

Thales is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion. (ANI)

