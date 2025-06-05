Texas, June 05: A 71-year-old woman in Texas has died after contracting a rare and deadly brain-eating amoeba, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on May 29. The woman became infected after using tap water in a nasal irrigation device, commonly known as a neti pot, to rinse her sinuses. The tragic case has prompted urgent warnings from health officials about the safe use of water for nasal cleansing.

The woman reportedly developed symptoms including headache, fever, and confusion—described in the report as “altered mental status”—just days after using the device. Despite receiving medical attention for suspected Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but nearly always fatal condition, she experienced seizures and died eight days after symptoms began. CDC testing later confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri in her cerebrospinal fluid. Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Acanthamoeba Found in 10 Patients, US CDC Warns Against Nasal Rinsing With Tap Water.

Health experts emphasise that using untreated tap water for nasal rinses can be fatal, as it may contain deadly microorganisms not harmful when swallowed but dangerous when introduced to the brain through the nasal cavity. The CDC urges the public to use only distilled, sterile, or properly boiled water for nasal irrigation. Naegleria fowleri, the Brain-Eating Amoeba in India: How Does Infection Occur? Symptoms, Prevention and Safety Measures – Everything You Need To Know.

What Is Naegleria Fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri, often referred to as the “brain-eating amoeba,” is a single-celled organism found in warm freshwater environments like lakes, rivers, and hot springs. If contaminated water enters the body through the nose, the amoeba can travel to the brain and cause PAM, a rapidly progressing infection with a nearly 100% fatality rate. Fewer than 10 cases are reported annually in the US, but survival is extremely rare.

To reduce risk, the CDC advises avoiding freshwater swimming in warm climates, using nose clips when diving, and never using untreated tap water for nasal rinses. Doctors also recommend disinfecting any nasal irrigation devices and regularly cleaning humidifiers or similar equipment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).