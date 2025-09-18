NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18: The Bay at Ecoworld, Brookfield Properties' flagship food and cultural hub in Bengaluru, is set to host the latest edition of The Great Indian Brew Festival (GIBF) on Saturday, September 21, 2025, from 12 noon to 10 PM.

Celebrated as a marquee event in Bengaluru's social calendar, this year's GIBF blends the best of Oktoberfest-inspired experiences with an Indian heart, bringing together over 10,000 dining lovers, food enthusiasts, and music fans for a day of shared celebration.

A Celebration of Place and Placemaking

As part of Brookfield Properties' placemaking philosophy, The Bay at Ecoworld brings vibrant culinary, cultural, and community experiences through its thoughtfully curated environment. With GIBF, The Bay continues its tradition of creating experiences that go beyond consumption--bringing together the city's brew enthusiasts, food lovers, and music aficionados for an immersive Oktoberfest-inspired celebration featuring exceptional brews, global cuisines, live entertainment, and fun-filled activities for all ages.

"We're excited to bring the spirit of Bengaluru to The Bay at Ecoworld. Hosting The Great Indian Brew Festival here is a natural extension of our retail strategy--curating global experiences that seamlessly integrate with our community. By curating iconic festivals into our spaces, we create experiences that go beyond retail--transforming it into a destination for culture, connection, and lifestyle," said Nitin Bir, Vice President - Retail Leasing, Brookfield Properties, India.

Complementing the brews is a handpicked culinary spread of 20+ food brands, offering everything from Asian bowls to German bratwursts, Italian classics to Mangalorean comfort food, waffles to artisanal ice creams. Participating names include Kampot, Nizaams, German Brazelhaus, Roma, NY Pizza Co., Funky Belgian Waffles, Sheesh Kebab, and Amadora, among others.

To keep the tempo high, three live bands will perform throughout the day across genres -- blending local energy with global soundscapes. Giant cut-outs, Oktoberfest decor, games like Giant Jenga, Bull Terrain, and, along with tattoo booths, trampolines, and family play zones, round off the festival experience.

A Safe, Seamless, Shared Celebration

GIBF 2025 is designed as a family-friendly event with designated safe zones, strict ID checks, on-site medical assistance, and trained crowd management teams in place for ensuring a responsible and enjoyable experience for all. Entry is ticketed via BookMyShow.

Speaking on the event, Smriti Menon, Co-founder of BuzzinON Media & Events, said, "The Great Indian Brew Festival is not just about the brews, it's about community. Seeing thousands of people come together at Ecoworld, with the backing of Brookfield Properties and Converge, showed us how powerful this city's spirit really is. This was Bengaluru at its best."

Venue Details:

The Bay, Ecoworld

Unit No. R5, Ground Floor, Tower 8A, Ecoworld,

Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road,

Bengaluru - 560103

Ticketing Link: BookMyShow - GIBF 2025

