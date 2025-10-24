PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Devoti Bharat LLP has announced the launch of The Central Post (thecentralpost.com), an innovative digital news platform dedicated to bringing hidden impactful stories to the forefront through documentation-based journalism. Launched on October 3, 2025, the platform aims to bridge the information gap between urban and rural India while covering diverse topics, including national news, world affairs, economy, culture, climate, environment, health, and education.

Visionary Leadership and Unique Positioning

The Central Post was conceptualised by Devrishi, a renowned Indian philosopher and musician, and is being led by Sadhana Pandey and Bamkesh Pandey, with Bamkesh Pandey serving as CEO. The platform distinguishes itself by focusing on rural areas and stories that create tangible social change.

"Our mission is to document the untold stories that shape our nation and present them in a way that inspires transformation," said Bamkesh Pandey, CEO of The Central Post. "We are committed to authentic journalism that serves both information and societal development."

UPSC Section: A Game-Changer for Civil Services Aspirants

The Central Post is developing a dedicated UPSC section designed to provide comprehensive current affairs analysis for civil services examination candidates. This unique feature will include articles written by serving IAS officers and experienced faculty from premier UPSC coaching institutes, offering students direct access to expert insights and analytical perspectives.

"We understand the challenges UPSC aspirants face in accessing quality current affairs content. Our UPSC section will bridge this gap by providing authentic, examination-oriented analysis from those who have succeeded in this journey," added Pandey.

Historic Magazine Launch on Bhagavad Gita Jayanti

In a significant announcement, The Central Post revealed plans to launch its first print magazine on December 1, 2025, coinciding with Bhagavad Gita Jayanti. This special edition will explore how Lord Krishna's teachings can transform modern business practices, lifestyle, health, and personal development.

The magazine will feature exclusive research conducted by Sanatan Wisdom, a non-profit organization, documenting the historic route from Mathura to Dwarka traced by Lord Krishna. The edition will cover cultural impacts, spiritual tourism potential, and the enduring relevance of Krishna's philosophy in contemporary times.

Following this special edition, The Central Post magazine will be published monthly starting January 15, 2026.

Commitment to Quality and Consistency

Currently publishing a minimum of 25 articles daily, The Central Post has established a robust content creation framework. The platform emphasises documentation-based storytelling, fact-checking, and balanced reporting to ensure credibility and reader trust.

The Hindi section of the platform particularly focuses on rural narratives, ensuring that stories from India's heartland receive the attention and documentation they deserve.

About The Central Post

The Central Post is a digital news platform operated under Devoti Bharat LLP, committed to presenting impactful stories through documentation-based journalism. With a focus on India, world affairs, economy, culture, climate, environment, health, and education, the platform serves as a bridge between rural and urban India while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

