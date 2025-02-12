PNN

New Delhi [India], February 12: As we approach 2025, innovation is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Visionary leaders and pioneering brands are shaping industries, redefining experiences, and driving societal change. From AI advancements to sustainable technologies and immersive digital experiences, these trailblazers aren't just adapting--they're creating the future. Leading companies are setting new standards, inspiring collaboration, and demonstrating how innovation can address the world's most pressing challenges, transforming how we live, work, and connect.

1. Hitesh Ahuja: Founder & CEO of Algoocean Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

As technology continues to evolve, Algoocean Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Under the leadership of Hitesh Ahuja, is driving digital transformation across industries. Recognized as Mumbai's best app development company and a trusted name in IT staff augmentation, Algoocean specializes in AI-driven solutions, cloud computing, and enterprise automation. The company collaborates with industry leaders like Adani Cement and Birla Cement and has developed BootsOnGround an AI-powered EHS safety and incident reporting platform that is redefining workplace safety.

Beyond Algoocean, Hitesh Ahuja plays a key role as CTO for multiple companies, shaping their technology strategies and digital growth. He leads the technology vision at BootsOnGround.app, Zupl, Oodle, and Eazr, ensuring each company leverages cutting-edge innovations for scalable and efficient solutions. Additionally, he is an Investor & Advisor at Youiocean, a company specializing in UI/UX and digital product design. He also provides CTO consulting services, helping startups and enterprises build high-tech, scalable solutions that drive long-term success.

2. Dr. CM Parameshwara: CEO of Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology LLP

As we approach 2025, the healthcare sector, especially gastroenterology and disease prediction, is set for groundbreaking advancements. AI and gut health analysis are leading the charge in early diagnosis and personalized care. As the founder of SMILES Gastroenterology, India's leading single-specialty gastroenterology hospital, I've witnessed firsthand how AI-powered tools are revolutionizing the way we predict and treat diseases like IBS and Crohn's disease. Companies like Viome and DayTwo are advancing microbiome testing, offering patients individualized plans to optimize gut health and prevent disease. Sustainability in healthcare is also a growing focus, and by 2025, these innovations will not only improve patient outcomes but shift care toward prevention, ultimately benefiting both health and the environment.

3. Harsh Macwan: Founder & CEO of Scriptics

Harsh Macwan is a pioneering AI expert, innovator, and entrepreneur specializing in artificial intelligence applications for healthcare, automation, and data center technologies. Harsh holds 36 patents in non-invasive cancer detection, AI-driven diagnostics, and clear aligner treatment, significantly advancing medical technology.

Harsh leads cutting-edge AI research and development, focusing on AI-driven drug discovery, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) solutions, and advanced machine learning applications for precision medicine. Under his leadership, Scriptics has collaborated with WHO and Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center (GBRC) to develop breakthrough AI models for AMR and drug discovery, achieving a 96% success rate in new treatment protocols.

Harsh is leading the HyperOne AI initiative, a next-gen GPU-as-a-Service platform for AI workloads across industries. He is also developing India's first AI-focused hyperscale data centers with direct-to-chip hybrid cooling for high-performance computing.

4. Mohammed Bhol: Co-Founder & CEO of House of Biryan

The Future of Innovation: Leaders and Brands Leading the way to 2025. House of Biryan, founded in 2022 led by Co-founder Mohammed Bhol and Chef Mikhail Shahani, combines 25+ years of expertise to redefine biryani delivery in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, bringing iconic flavors globally. With 20strategically located outlets, HOB offers a mouthwatering menu of Biryani, Kepsa, and more, delivering exceptional taste to satisfy the most discerning food enthusiasts. House of Biryan started this mission out of a deep passion for biryani and a mission to share its joy with the world. While global brands scaled categories like pizzas and burgers, India lacked a consistent, pan-India chain for its iconic cuisine. HOB was created to fill this gap, giving biryani a platform to shine globally. Our focus is on spreading happiness through biryani while having fun and redefining how Indian cuisine is experienced.

5. Mridul Kapri: Founder of Country Tours and Travels

In recent years, educational tours to NASA have gained immense popularity among Indian school students. Country Tours and Travels, a leading school tour organizer in North India, has been at the forefront of this exciting trend. Every year, they take 700-800 students to NASA, providing a unique opportunity to explore space science, technology, and innovation.

Mridul, the Founder of Country Tours and Travels, highlights the growing enthusiasm for these tours, stating, "We are receiving great support from the US Embassy, which is actively promoting our NASA tours. The demand is expanding beyond North India, with schools from other parts of the country also showing keen interest."

These tours provide students with unmatched exposure to space research, hands-on STEM workshops, and sessions with NASA scientists, sparking curiosity and opening doors to future science and technology careers. As NASA tour demand rises, Country Tours and Travels enables Indian students to access this transformative opportunity, shaping future innovators.

6. Sailesh Arya: Founder & CEO of Cloudare

Sailesh Arya, Founder and Technology Head of Cloudare Technologies, is a visionary entrepreneur with a strong background in computer science. A 2015 graduate from CET (OUAT) Bhubaneswar with a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, Sailesh gained valuable experience at leading firms like Accenture, Deloitte, and KPMG before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey. Hailing from Kantabanji, a small town in Odisha, he founded Cloudare Technologies in 2017, initially focusing on staffing and small hourly paid projects and support. The firm was officially registered as a private limited company in 2022 and has since grown into a global tax integrator, collaborating with industry leaders like EY and Cleartax. Headquartered in Raipur, Cloudare now facilitates operations and payroll automation for multiple brands, employing over 40 professionals and serving clients across India, the US, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

7. Sandipan Mitra: Founder & CEO of Pice

Sandipan Mitra is the Founder & CEO of Pice, a Bengaluru-based fintech company established in 2021. With over ten years of experience in the B2B and fintech sectors, Sandipan has held significant roles at multiple Indian unicorns like PayU, Citrus Payments and Open.

Under his leadership at Pice, a B2B Payments & Credit fintech, it provides a digital-first financial platform designed for Indian SMEs, offering solutions like supplier payments, invoice management, utility bill payments, and GST challan handling. The app supports multiple payment methods, including UPI, credit cards, and bank transfers. Its user-friendly interface integrates features like automated invoice imports from GST portals and real-time tracking of supplier GST compliance. It is backed by investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Paramark Ventures and 10 prominent angels. It has raised $8.3mn till date across 2 rounds.

8. Shrikar Nag: Founder & CEO of Tymeline

Tymeline is reshaping how organizations optimize team performance through AI-driven talent intelligence. Acting as an intelligent layer over existing organizational tools, Tymeline seamlessly aligns people, projects, and priorities to maximize efficiency. By leveraging verified historical data and real-time analytics, it dynamically assigns tasks, predicts risks, and enhances cross-team collaboration, ensuring that every team member operates at their highest potential.

Tymeline was built by a team of visionary leaders committed to transforming how organizations optimize team performance. Led by Shrikar Nag, alongside Ranjitha Rao (COO), Lohith Ram (CTO), Shrivatsa (CPO), and Deepashree (CFO), the team collectively brings over 60 years of expertise in business, technology, and operations. Tymeline's AI-driven workforce intelligence leadership is recognized through investments and grants from IAGV, StartUp Chile, and International Accelerator.

With a mission to transform organizational efficiency, Tymeline is set to redefine how businesses strategize, collaborate, and execute in the future of work space.

9. Sumit Govind Sharma: Founder of Monarch Liberty Hospitality Pvt Ltd

Monarch Liberty Hospitality Pvt Ltd, was founded by Sumit Govind Sharma in the year 2022. In a short span of 2 years, they've launched several successful restaurants in Mumbai, including EVE, Que Sera Sera and TAT. EVE - an all-day European restaurant, located in Powai, Worli with a third outpost coming soon in Santacruz. Que Sera Sera - an Italian restaurant, located in Andheri. TAT - a coastal cuisine restaurant, located in Vikhroli. Building on their individual and collective success, they plan to expand by opening more outposts of each restaurant across the city, making their offerings more accessible to a wider audience. This year, Monarch Liberty Hospitality is launching a new all-day cafe, aiming to deliver exceptional food and an unparalleled dining experience. 2025 will be a year of significant expansion across all their existing brands, enhancing accessibility and offerings.

10. Viral Thakkar and Yash Gohil: Co-Founders of Crystalign

Crystalign is revolutionizing orthodontic care in India with its AI-powered clear aligners, designed for precision and comfort. Made from 100% bio-compatible, FDA-approved material, Crystalign ensures a safe, effective, and aesthetically superior alternative to traditional braces. The advanced AI-driven treatment planning guarantees faster results with minimal discomfort.

Led by Viral Thakkar (CEO) and Yash Gohil (CMO), Crystalign is setting new benchmarks in the Indian dental industry by combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable materials. This innovation not only enhances patient experience but also optimizes orthodontic outcomes, making high-quality smile correction more accessible than ever. Crystalign is the future of clear aligners in India!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)