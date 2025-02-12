Vishwak Sen is playing the lead role in Laila, a light-hearted entertainer. The film’s trailers and posters have gone viral, largely due to the hit star appearing in drag. However, the movie is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons, thanks to ill-timed statements made by one of Vishwak Sen’s co-stars during a promotional event. Since then, #BoycottLaila has been trending on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), and old, embarrassing clips of Vishwak Sen have resurfaced and gone viral. ‘Get Out of My Studio’: Video of Telugu Anchor’s Ugly Clash With Actor Vishwak Sen From 2022 Goes Viral – WATCH.

The actor has now been forced to appeal to the media, urging them not to let one person’s comments overshadow the prospects of his film. But what exactly happened?

Prudhvi Raj’s Indirect Dig at the YSR Congress Party

During the pre-release event of Laila on February 9, 2025, actor Prudhvi Raj took a dig at the YSR Congress Party’s performance in the recent state elections. While discussing a scene from the film, he claimed that his character, a shepherd, starts with 150 sheep but ends up with only 11 by the movie’s conclusion. Many interpreted this as an indirect jab at the YSR Congress Party’s reduced seat count in the elections. This prompted the party’s social media team to express outrage, leading to the trending of #BoycottLaila on X.

Prudhvi Raj's Controversial Speech

Interestingly, Prudhvi Raj was a member of the YSR Congress Party from 2019 to 2022 before switching his allegiance to Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. After the controversy escalated, reports emerged that Prudhvi Raj had been admitted to a hospital. Some speculate that this was the filmmakers’ way of keeping him out of the limelight temporarily.

Vishwak Sen Apologises for the Controversy

On February 10, 2025, Vishwak Sen and the Laila team held a press conference, during which the actor apologised for the hurt sentiments while distancing himself from his co-star’s comments. He clarified that he was not present in the auditorium when Prudhvi Raj made the remarks, as he was outside welcoming the event’s chief guest, Chiranjeevi. ‘Pathetic’: Chiranjeevi Wants Ram Charan To Have a Son To Carry On Their ‘Legacy’; Netizens Slam Superstar for His Sexist Comments.

A visibly emotional Vishwak Sen appealed to fans not to let one person’s statements harm the film. He said, "The producer and I had stepped out to welcome Chiranjeevi Garu at the entrance when Prudhvi made his speech. Had I been present, I would have stopped him, as this was not a political platform. I have no idea why a senior actor would create such an unnecessary controversy unrelated to our film. I just hope this doesn’t affect our film’s release in the coming days."

Vishwak Sen's Press Meet

Sen also insisted that if anyone could prove he was present in the auditorium during Prudhvi Raj’s statements, he would quit acting.

About 'Laila'

Laila is a political action-comedy directed by Ram Narayan, based on a screenplay written by Vasudeva Murthy. Vishwak Sen plays Sonu, a hairdresser and model who, due to certain circumstances, disguises himself as a woman named Laila.

Watch the Trailer of 'Laila':

The film also stars Aakanksha Sharma as the female lead, alongside Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya, Brahmaji, and others. Laila is set to release in theatres on February 14, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).