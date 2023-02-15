Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): The two-day Mira-Bhayandar Mega Food festival received an overwhelming response from food lovers who thronged the venue in large numbers. The food fest was held at the JP North Garden City Backroad, Vinay Nagar, Mira Bhayandar and was supported by JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd.

The Mira Bhayandar Food Festival has established itself as the 'must go to' festival for localites as well as food lovers from Mumbai looking for a weekend to remember. The festival is the largest of its kind in Mira-Bhayandar and is more than just about being a food festival. With so much to see and do, the visitors were spoilt for choice over the entire weekend. Kids loved the festival as much as the adults, with a whole host of activities to keep them entertained.

Also Read | Chetan Sharma Alleges Indian Cricketers Take Injections to Prove Fitness in Video From Sting Operation.

Shubham Jain, Managing Director, JP Infra Mumbai Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are absolutely delighted to have received such a fabulous response from food lovers who came from across Mumbai. We were successful in creating this community of ardent food lovers and hope to consume and cherish this platform further from here on. Community events like these act as a stage to connect with people, build relationships, and create a sense of belonging. The people of Mira- Bhayandar came out in large numbers and actively participated, making this event such a memorable success."

The Mira-Bhayandar mega food fest had an unbelievable spread of over 50 lip-smacking dishes by the best of F&B brands offering cuisines from Indian, Chinese to Chaat and Continental. The delectable spread of cuisines had foodies asking for more. In addition to these amazing food pop-ups, this mega fest also included musical performances, unique games, special kid's zone, flea market, entertainment area, and lots more.

Also Read | IIT Suicides: MGAHV Students Plea to President Droupadi Murmu for 'Rohith Vemula Act' To Prevent Campus Suicides.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)