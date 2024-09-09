NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 9: In a moment of significant recognition, The Postcard Hotel has been honoured as 'Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2024' at the esteemed 31st Annual World Travel Awards, Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2024, hosted in the vibrant capital of the Philippines, Manila. Additionally, the brand's oceanfront property, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea in Karnataka, was awarded 'Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel 2024.'

The World Travel Awards is regarded as one the most prestigious and sought-after accolade in the global travel industry, with many vying for the honour of being named a winner. The glamorous event brought together influential figures and leading brands from the global travel and tourism sector. The success of a new Indian luxury hotel brand at the World Travel Awards highlights India's esteemed reputation for hospitality excellence and its continued influence on the global stage.

"It's an honour for our brand to be recognised on such a globally esteemed platform that celebrates the best in the industry. Being listed alongside other iconic, industry-defining hotel brands is a privilege that has deeply humbled us, affirming that we are on the right path in creating something truly exceptional," says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Postcard Hotel. Reflecting on the achievements and expressing gratitude to the World Travel Awards, Kapil adds, "This prestigious recognition is a testament to our team's passion, dedication, and their heartfelt efforts to deliver extraordinary experiences for all our guests."

Chopra's sentiments reflect The Postcard Hotel's unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to delivering exceptional experiences across their growing portfolio. The accolade of 'Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2024' highlights The Postcard Hotel's emergence as a pioneer in the boutique hotel sphere.

Receiving the award for 'Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel 2024' underscores the enchanting appeal of The Postcard on the Arabian Sea. Nestled on the stunning Maravanthe Beach, the hotel embodies the brand's philosophy of offering guests unforgettable, bespoke experiences, paired with unmatched hospitality and meticulous attention to detail. This oceanfront retreat invites guests to indulge in relaxed luxury along a pristine stretch of sand and clear waters, where they can immerse themselves in the tranquillity of Arabian Sea's serene shoreline.

Kapil Chopra, along with a team of experienced luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. In December 2018, they launched The Postcard Hotel, a brand defined by boldness and ambition, dedicated to redefining the standards of experiential luxury. The Postcard Hotel currently operates four properties in Goa: The Postcard Saligao in North Goa, The Postcard Velha in the historic Old Goa, The Postcard Cuelim in South Goa, and The Postcard Hideaway in the Netravali forest. The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, located just off the scenic Maravanthe coast, offers rooms with uninterrupted views of the turquoise ocean, mere steps from the sea. In Gujarat, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary provides guests the unique experience of witnessing the majestic Asiatic Lion while enjoying the rich culture and cuisine of Saurashtra. The Postcard Mandalay Hall in Kochi, the brand's first 'art' hotel, is situated in the historic neighbourhood of Mattancherry and features rooms that double as art galleries, each curated by a renowned artist. Internationally, The Postcard Hotel has its presence in Bhutan and Sri Lanka with The Postcard Dewa in Thimphu and The Postcard Galle, respectively. Committed to unveiling a new hotel every three months, the luxury brand is currently developing twenty hotels, each at various stages of construction.

