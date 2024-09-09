Gwalior, September 9: In a bizarre case from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, two brothers were arrested for committing multiple thefts to finance the extravagant lifestyle of their girlfriend in Delhi, who they were both in love with. The brothers, identified as Ravi Dhanuk and Vishal Dhanuk from Bhind's Mehgaon area, were apprehended by Hastinapur police following investigations into a series of thefts.

According to Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar, the brothers confessed to stealing to meet the costly demands of their high-maintenance girlfriend, which included makeup, clothes, and expensive habits. Both brothers struggled with substance abuse—Ravi, the elder, is addicted to smack (a form of heroin), while Vishal, the younger, is addicted to alcohol. Under the influence, they would target homes at night, committing thefts to fund their lifestyle and their girlfriend’s increasing demands. Gujarat Shocker: Man Steals Wife’s Car Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh to Pay off Debt in Udhna, Arrested.

The police, led by SHO Rajkumar Rajawat, initiated an investigation after thefts were reported in Bajrang Colony, Dabaka, and Saunsa village on August 31. Stolen items included INR 16,000 in cash, gold and silver jewelry, and mobile phones. With the help of cyber cell and informant networks, police tracked down Ravi and Vishal, who were found with stolen goods worth INR 2.75 lakh. Maharashtra Shcoker: Salesman Funds Lavish Lifestyle After Stealing Rs 1.05 Crore Jewellery from Thane Shop; Held.

Both brothers have confessed to three thefts, including incidents in Hastinapur and Utaila. They are currently in police custody, with authorities probing their involvement in other possible crimes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).