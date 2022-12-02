Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rare is a love that commits to doing a million things for each other every day. As couples #CommitToLove, they commit to being each other's best friends, advisors and partners through all the small moments and the big milestones, always finding strength in the rare love that they share. Be it cheering for your partner, listening to their favourite artist; facing the biggest challenges together or laughing at each other through all the goofy moments, these small acts of love form the bedrock of a relationship. And a love so rare deserves to be celebrated with a metal that is just as rare and precious - platinum.

Crafted in 95 per cent pure platinum, Platinum Love Bands are the ideal marker of rare love. A metal with celestial origins, platinum retains its original shape and sheen through the test of time. The stunning white metal also stands for a modern and progressive value system defined by qualities such as respect, equality and friendship. Thus, Platinum is referred to as the 'love metal' that defines the rare love between couples, marking emotionally significant milestones in a couple's relationship journey. 30 times rarer than gold, and extremely robust in nature, platinum with its inherent density and strength, also offers an extremely secure hold on gemstones, akin to the secure partnership shared by the couple. These intrinsic values of the metal make Platinum Love Bands a fitting marker for a love that is extraordinary.

This season, Platinum Days of Love by PGI-India offers a curated selection of exquisitely crafted Platinum Love Bands. Choose from an array of complementary designs, as you mark your rare love with one-of-a-kind pieces.

Here are some of the standout designs of Platinum Love Bands by Platinum Days of Love:

Crafted with hexagon-shaped motifs, these love bands stand for how you choose to support every side of each other, always. Cast in rare platinum, a metal that is found only in select locations, they are made to mirror your love so rare.

Designed with beautiful indents, these Love Bands remind you of your commitment to achieve many milestones on your journey together. Cast in rare and strong platinum, they are crafted to never wear away, matching the resilience of your love.

These love bands with repeating grooves are a perfect marker of how there's no limit to what you can achieve, with your partner's constant support. Much like platinum's high density and strength that provide the best support to diamonds, holding them in place for ages to come.

This curated collection of Platinum Love Bands is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with Jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of Jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95 per cent. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery. A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

