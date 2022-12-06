New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/ATK): Christmas is a time of love, kindness, and preparation for the New Year.

What better way to get ready for the coming year than to put money into a few of the financially rewarding crypto projects? Making the right crypto asset selection at the right time can make the difference between building up a sizable bank account and losing a lot of money.

While the market fluctuates, a few carefully selected coins always stand out and rise above the crowd. Profit-seeking investors are interested in these coins. To weather the current bear market, traders must select cryptocurrencies that have special incentives this Christmas. As we merry this season, three high-quality coins to keep an eye on our Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Tezos (XTZ).

Solana Stocking Filler

Solana's (SOL) fusion of the Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus processes distinguishes the cryptocurrency and blockchain network from the competitors. Solana (SOL) has been widely welcomed by cryptocurrency fans because it addresses the famed blockchain trilemma by delivering high decentralization, safety, and scalability.

Solana (SOL) is an altcoin leader that should not be overlooked. Solana (SOL) features a layered architecture that allows it to communicate with other top blockchains and applications. Because of its interoperability, it is suitable for trading and maintaining digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and others.

Solana (SOL) provides consumers with numerous options for generating multiple revenue streams. For example, Solana (SOL) holders can earn Solana (SOL) rewards by staking and yield farming, or they can lend their Solana (SOL) coins to earn interest.

Buy and hold Solana (SOL) for crypto traders looking to benefit from purchasing, selling, and trading cryptos, especially now that crypto values are falling. Solana (SOL) trading can be beneficial because you can buy low and sell high for big gains, making the altcoin one of the top cryptocurrency-related investments.

Tezos For This Time Of The Year

Tezos (XTZ), an open-source cryptocurrency platform, employs smart contracts to facilitate peer-to-peer payments, DeFi, and the development of decentralized apps as well as NFT initiatives. The Tezos ecosystem is powered by its native XTZ coin, colloquially known as "Tez."

The network's consensus approach is liquid proof-of-stake. Tezos takes an on-chain governance approach, as opposed to other blockchains that allow network changes through community votes. As a result, the likelihood of a blockchain fork is reduced.

Tezos (XTZ) is also notable for supporting decentralized smart contracts, similar to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain-based platform similar to Ethereum in terms of functionality, but its underlying technology is significantly more complicated, allowing it to evolve and adapt to innovative applications over time.

The fundamental utility token powering Tezos (XTZ) network transactions is the XTZ token. This coin is significant since it is the primary token for the platform in the Tezos (XTZ) ecosystem. There are currently 743,000,000 XTZ coins in circulation.

The Biggest Gift Is Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency created to aid in the development of the DeFi ecosystem and to reinvent the concept of meme coins. Because of the recent decrease in the value of popular meme tokens, many people who consistently purchase fresh meme coins are now hesitant of investing in cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes Coin, unlike Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and a few similar meme coins, is a token that operates as a deflationary currency. Because there are only a finite number of coins available, the overall number of tokens will steadily decrease over time.

This platform will burn tokens to increase the value of the tokens that are already in circulation. Token burning is a voluntary action decided by the community. If they elect to burn tokens, they will remove a certain number of tokens from circulation.

Because dog memes dominate the meme currency, this new cat-inspired meme coin adds a unique twist to the business. Big Eyes Coin wants to be known as the meme coin in the cryptocurrency community, and it wants other projects to follow in its footsteps and adopt the cat meme style. The new crypto venture has amassed a sizable social media following, which has continuously increased and will create the necessary pre-launch buzz.

This Christmas is inexplicably amazing for the BIG family as there are a lot of goodies to go around.

Use the code for a BIG bonus: BCUTE045

