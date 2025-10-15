PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 15: TiE Rajasthan proudly announces the winners of TiE U Rajasthan 2025-26, an initiative dedicated to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among college startups across the state.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Sets the Internet on Fire With Fierce 'Agent' Look in a New Untitled Project; Fans Call It His Most Intense Avatar Yet (View Post).

This year witnessed an incredible response with 150+ applications pouring in from budding innovators across Rajasthan. After multiple rounds of evaluation, 30 promising startups were shortlisted to undergo one-on-one mentoring from TiE's esteemed mentors -- refining their ideas, business models, and investor pitches.

Following inspiring Semi-Finals and an intense Grand Finale, here are the champions of TiE U Rajasthan 2025-26:

Also Read | TVK Rally Stampede: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Blames Organisers, 7-Hour Delay in Vijay's Arrival for Karur Stampede.

Winner - SmalBlu (Mentor: Munesh Jadoun)

College: BITS Pilani

AI for enterprise data infrastructure optimization

Equity-free Grant: ₹5,00,000

1st Runners-up - Natturz Bio Kontrol Pvt. Ltd. (Mentor: Shekhar Gattani)

College: BITS Pilani

Alternative dairy - 100% natural, lactose-free gelatos, beverages & tofu

Prize: ₹50,000

2nd Runners-up - J L Microelectronics Pvt. Ltd. (Mentor: Ashim Bhasin)

College: BITS Pilani

Powering the future of IoT, sustainably

Prize: ₹50,000

Special Award by Metacube - Anuriva Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mentor: Metacube)

College: IIT Jodhpur

Innovative healthcare solutions for safer neonatal transport

Prize: ₹1,00,000

The Chapter Winner - SmalBlu will now represent Rajasthan at the TiE U Global Pitch Competition during the prestigious 10th TiE Global Summit, showcasing innovation from the state on a global platform! ??

Message from Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, President - TiE Rajasthan

"TiE U Rajasthan continues to be a beacon for young innovators who dare to dream and build. The energy, creativity, and passion we witnessed this year reaffirm our belief that the future of entrepreneurship in Rajasthan is bright and boundless. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants who made this journey so inspiring."

Message from Lead - Puneet Mittal

"It's incredible to see how college startups evolve with the right mentorship and support. Each of the finalists showcased remarkable growth and clarity of purpose. I extend my deepest gratitude to our mentors, jury members, and partners for making TiE U Rajasthan 2025-26 such a grand success."

Special Thanks to Our Jury Members:

Abhishek Gupta, Neeraj Soni, Neha Chauhan, Nishant Patni, Nitish Bugalia, Piyush Lohia, Pranay Mathur, Ravi Goenka, and Sachin M. Khandelwal

Partners Supporting the Journey:

Startup Patron: Metacube

Impact Partner: BVK Group

Academic Catalyst: GCEC Global Foundation

A heartfelt thank you to Lead - Puneet Mittal, Co-Lead - Parijat Agrawal, Chief Mentor - Basantt Khaitan, and the entire TiE Rajasthan Committee & Mentors for their unwavering support in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)