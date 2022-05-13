New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Times Professional Learning (TPL), under its brand, TimesPro launched the Post Graduate Programme in e-Commerce & Supply Chain Management, a job-oriented learning programme in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

The event also included panel discussions on '2030: Employment Growth in e-Commerce and Supply Chain in India' and 'Developing Student Employability in a Changing World' with key industry leaders and representatives from various educational institutes across India.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a India Launch & Price Leaked Online: Report.

The Post Graduate Programme in e-Commerce & Supply Chain Management will equip learners with the requisite knowledge, training, and skills to seek a rewarding career in one of India's fastest-growing sectors.

The penetration of e-commerce services across tier II and III cities due to massive internet and smartphone usage has led to a burgeoning demand for trained and skilled professionals across operational roles.

Also Read | Weather Update: Dry Spell Over Northwest India Continues, 78% Less Pre-Monsoon Showers.

TimesPro has partnered with industry leaders such as Amazon, Swiggy, Godrej & Boyce, DTDC, Flipkart, Delhivery, XpressBees, FR8, APML, and AAJ Enterprises as hiring partners to provide employability to its learners on completion of the training.

Speaking about the launch of the training programme, Parikshit Markanday, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer, Times Professional Learning, said, "The e-Commerce and Supply Chain industry has witnessed exponential growth and will generate tremendous employment across sectors and significantly contribute to the nation's GDP. Several tech-based innovations have fuelled massive opportunities for skilled personnel leading to a demand for such a workforce. Through this training programme, we aim to equip our learners with new-age and industry-ready skills to bridge the skilling demand and provide employability with our industry partners."

The Post Graduate Programme in e-Commerce & Supply Chain Management highlights crucial skilling modules such as e-Commerce Operations, ERP, Supply Chain Analytics & Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Blockchain, RFID and Drone Technology.

The learning will be delivered on the state-of-the-art TPL platform through the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode and includes Virtual Live Classroom Sessions, e-Learning Modules, Live Data-based Projects, and case studies delivered by eminent trainers and experts from the industry.

According to industry reports, the e-commerce market size is expected to reach USD 200 billion by 2026 and USD 350-400 billion by 2030 from the USD 52.57 billion recorded in 2020.

The vast potential witnessed in the e-commerce market is due to the sharp rise of online transactions from tier II and III cities that witnessed a growth of 82 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

As a result, the hiring for trained professionals across industries and functional roles increased by 28 per cent in 2021 and is expected to rise by 32 per cent for FY2022.

With an increasing demand for skilled resources, the Post Graduate Programme in e-Commerce & Supply Chain Management aims to bridge the skilling gap and help accelerate the readiness of resources, aligning with the goals set out in the Skill India Mission to help India become 'Atmanirbhar'.

Applicants interested in enrolling for the Post Graduate Programme in e-Commerce & Supply Chain Management can register on: https://timespro.com/course/post-graduate-programme-e-commerce-supply-chain-management/

The launch witnessed the participation of the Logistics Sector Skills Council (LSC), Godrej & Boyce, Amazon, DTDC, Swiggy, FR8, APML, XpressBees, and AAJ Enterprises, and other leading industry partners of Times Professional Learning. Leading educational institutes such as St Andrews Institute of Technology & Management, Gurugram; AKS University, Satna; GLA University, Mathura; SAGE University, Indore; Sri Sai Group of Institutions, Palampur; Chitkara University, Punjab; and Lloyd Group of Institutions, Greater Noida discussed the urgent need to upskill learners to stay industry-ready with modern-day skills to boost employability.

Times Professional Learning (TPL), India's leading education provider for students, young professionals, and executives, has remained steadfast towards its goal of democratising education through its programmes.

Aimed at employability, TPL's programmes have been created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them more accessible.

TPL has stayed committed to its core belief and vision of making excellence in education accessible and affordable through learner-centric innovations and global collaborations.

TPL offers boutique learning solutions under two brands, The Second Wind (TimesTSW) which caters to executive education programmes for working professionals and TimesPro which offers several job-oriented vocational education and skill training programmes.

In addition, TPL's Bespoke Learning Programmes offer customised off-the-shelf training, executive coaching, the competence of expert facilitators, diverse industry exposure and superior pedagogy through its Learning Management Systems.

The Enterprise Learning Solutions' signature programmes include 'SCULPT', 'DATA Jedi', 'Search Inside Yourself (SIY)' and 'Leading the EI Way' that have upskilled professionals to meet the industry demand.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)