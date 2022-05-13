After launching the Pixel 6a smartphone in the US, Google is now gearing up to introduce the device in the Indian market. The Pixel 6a phone debuted at the I/O 2022 event on Wednesday. Ahead of its India launch, the launch date and price of the handset have been tipped by a tipster. Google Drops 3.5 mm Headphone Jack in Pixel 6a.

Yogesh Brar has revealed on his Twitter account that the Google Pixel 6a will be priced at around Rs 40,000 and its launch is likely to take place by the end of July. In addition to this, Brar also mentioned that the smartphone will be made available via Flipkart.

The handset will carry similar specifications as that of the US model. The Pixel 6a Indian model will sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It will be powered by a Titan M2 security processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone will get a 12.2MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Google Pixel 6a will be offered in three colours - chalk, charcoal and sage. Connectivity options might include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE and Bluetooth v5.2. Moreover, the handset will pack a 4,410mAh battery with fast charging support.

