BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 4: Timex Group India Ltd. (TGIL), one of India's leading watchmakers, today announced its financial results for Q3 FY26, reporting Total income of Rs. 151 crores. Profit Before Exceptional Item & Tax for the quarter tripled from last year's same period, driven by strong performance across its core Timex brand and licensed portfolio, and sustained momentum across offline and online channels.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Anurag Kashyap's Name Mentioned in Epstein Files? Truth Behind 'Bollywood Guy' Reference.

The company's strategy remains anchored in brand elevation, portfolio depth, global collaborations, channel optimization, and manufacturing scale-up, positioning it strongly for aggressive and sustained growth.

Q3 FY26 Performance

Also Read | Margot Robbie Wears 100-Carat Diamonds at Paris Premiere of 'Wuthering Heights' Amid Taj Mahal Necklace Controversy (View Post).

For the quarter, TGIL reported revenue growth of 26%, reflecting significant year-on-year (YOY) growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year (PY). EBITDA before exceptional item grew to 2.23x, reflecting a sharp improvement versus the last year same quarter, while Profit before tax & before exceptional items grew to 3.05x, underlining the company's focus on profitable growth and operational efficiencies.

Brand Performance

- Timex emerged as the fastest-growing brand for the company, recording growth at 32%.- Guess and Versace continued their upward trajectory with strong double-digit growth.- Other brands maintained steady growth during the quarter.

Channel Performance

- The e-commerce channel reported high double-digit growth, aided by effective assortment planning, keeping in mind the latest category/consumer trends, and merchandising.- The trade channel maintained solid growth, reflecting continued retailer confidence and steady consumer demand.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited, said, "This quarter's performance reflects the consistency of our strategy and execution. The Indian watch industry is witnessing a clear shift towards premium, design-led and lifestyle-driven timepieces, with significant headroom for expansion in a large, underpenetrated market. Through key developments such as the launch of Aston Martin watches in India, continued expansion of our luxury and fashion portfolio, and higher-value collections within Timex, including the Atelier range, we saw positive consumer response during the quarter."

Key Business and Brand Highlights

During Q3 FY26, TGIL continued to reinforce its position in the mid-to-premium watch segment, which represents India's largest and most dynamic consumer cohort. A key highlight of the quarter was the launch of Aston Martin Watches in India, further strengthening TGIL's presence in the bridge-to-luxury segment and reinforces its global design and innovation credentials.

The growing salience of mechanical watches along with popularity of Global collaborations such as MM6, Monopoly, and The James Brand, reflected increasing consumer appreciation for craftsmanship and contemporary, design-led products. Timex also introduced Atelier, an elevated collection by Giorgio Galli alongside new products across key franchises such as Q Timex, Marlin, Waterbury, Fria and Vector, all of which continued to see strong consumer traction.

On the fashion and lifestyle front, Timex further enhanced brand visibility by coming on board as the Title Sponsor of India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW), Goa, underscoring the brand's growing alignment with fashion, design and contemporary culture. The company also enhanced its manufacturing capabilities, scaling capacity to approximately 10 million units annually through a double-shift model, supporting future growth momentum and operational scalability.

9 Months FY26 Performance Highlights

The company delivered a significant growth in FY26 so far, with Total Income reporting at Rs. 565 crores, grew by 40% and Profit before exceptional item & tax grew to 2.3x versus the same period previous year.

This robust omnichannel growth was highlighted by a 70% surge in E-commerce including quick commerce and a 25% growth in the trade channel. The momentum was led by the flagship Timex brand with the highest growth of 52%, with the fashion and luxury segments supporting with Guess and Versace growing at 36%.

Looking Ahead

TGIL is well positioned to benefit from evolving consumer preferences driven by rising aspirations and increasing trust in global brands. Building on its Q3 FY26 performance, the company remains focused on accelerating premiumization, strengthening omnichannel capabilities, and enhancing consumer engagement across touchpoints.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)