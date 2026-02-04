Fact Check: Is Anurag Kashyap’s Name Mentioned in Epstein Files? Truth Behind ‘Bollywood Guy’ Reference

Following the recent release of over three million documents by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026, social media has been flooded with claims regarding prominent Indian figures. Among the names surfacing is acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, with various reports linking him to the notorious Epstein Files. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

The release has sparked intense online debate, particularly concerning a "famous Bollywood director" or "Bollywood guy" mentioned in email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and several associates.

Anurag Kashyap’s Name in the Epstein Files?

Anurag Kashyap’s name does indeed appear in the newly released tranche of documents, but the context is specific and limited. His name is found within email correspondence from 2017 between Jeffrey Epstein and individuals, including Giuseppe Bersani and Gino Yu.

In these exchanges, which primarily discussed logistical plans for workshops in Cuba and Shanghai, Kashyap is listed as an "expected" guest or keynote speaker. The emails describe him as a "famous Bollywood director" and one of the "cool people" scheduled to attend sessions focused on topics like Buddhism, technology, and medicine.

Screenshot of Anurag Kashyap’s Mention in the Epstein Files

Is Anurag Kashyap Named in the Report Officially Elsewhere?

While the filmmaker is mentioned in these specific email threads, there is currently no official evidence in the DOJ files suggesting a direct personal relationship between Kashyap and Epstein.

The documents indicate that organisers were using Kashyap’s name to attract Epstein to these events. There are no recorded replies from Epstein regarding Kashyap, nor any direct messages between the two.

Kashyap is mentioned by event organisers (Bersani and Yu) as part of a prospective list of attendees that also included figures like scientist Ben Goertzel and musician DJ Spooky. There has been no official confirmation that Kashyap and Epstein were ever present at the same location or event at the same time.

Conclusion

The presence of Anurag Kashyap’s name in the Epstein files is legitimate, but it is confined to third-party email invitations where he was cited as a potential speaker for international workshops. Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman Clash on X Over Epstein File Ties.

As with many names appearing in the 3.5 million-page document dump, a mention does not equate to an allegation of wrongdoing or even a confirmed association. In this case, the "Bollywood guy" reference appears to be a promotional tool used by organisers rather than evidence of a personal link to Epstein’s private circle. On the work front, Anurag Kashyap's thriller Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, is gearing up for its Indian debut on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026.

